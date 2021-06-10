VEF's Q121 NAV per share was up 17% since our initiation in November 2020. The NAV uplift is a result of positive operating trends and successful capital raising of its invested companies, the highlight being Creditas, a Brazilian online secured lending platform, which accounts for 42% of Q121 NAV. In its Q121 results, VEF also highlighted Konfio, a Mexican unsecured SME lender that is its second largest investment, growing at a good pace and with lower costs than anticipated. VEF had a US$61m rights issue in December, providing money for further growth. VEF trades at a 14% discount to NAV and could offer an attractive entry point for growth-oriented investors that cannot easily get direct exposure to the emerging market fintech asset class.

