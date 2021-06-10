Marion, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2021) - Wyandot Snacks ("Wyandot" or "the Company"), a privately held, better for you national snack manufacturer, announced it has filled two newly created senior management roles that further support the Company's geographic and product line expansions.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Wyandot Snacks has filled two newly created senior management positions to further support the company's geographic and production line expansion.

Ravi Chermala, Vice President, Quality & Food Safety.

Stephen Shamrock, Vice President, Finance.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Wyandot Snacks

Wyandot Snacks ("Wyandot") is a privately held, national manufacturer of better for you plant-based snacks and related products. We partner with leading and emerging food companies looking to elevate the eating experience for innovation-seeking consumers. Our products range from well-known branded baby snacks to the most beloved better for you snack brands sponsored by maverick entrepreneurs and global fast-moving consumer goods ("FMCG") businesses. Wyandot fully supports the continued growth and commercial success of our customers, and for 85 years we have treated their brands as our own. We provide turnkey support to brands, from conception to development all the way to the shelf or the doorstep.

Wyandot is the only company in the snack industry with three former and/or current chairs of SNAC International, the global industry association, sitting on the same company's Board of Directors.

As a Certified B Corporation, and the only SNAC International member with such distinction, Wyandot's positive impact reaches all of our stakeholders: our neighbors, co-workers, shareholders, suppliers, and the environment. We are dedicated to taking a stance against hunger, ensuring the majority of our donations and volunteer time go towards Zero Hunger-related efforts.

Visit our website for more information: https://www.wyandotsnacks.com/

Contacts:

Rob Swadosh

rob.swadosh.swadoshgroup@gmail.com

Source: Wyandot Snacks

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87200