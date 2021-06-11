DJ PTA-Adhoc: Peach Property Group AG: Emission einer Pflichtwandelanleihe über CHF 120 Mio. angekündigt

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITALY, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

=> Emission einer Pflichtwandelanleihe in Höhe von CHF 120 Mio., mit der Option, den Nominalbetrag auf CHF 150 Mio. zu erhöhen, um die jüngste Akquisition des Eagle-Portfolios und weiteres Unternehmenswachstum zu finanzieren => Die Obligationen werden mit einem Coupon von 2.50 % pro Jahr verzinst und am 23. Dezember 2021 zu einem anfänglichen Wandelpreis von CHF 55.00 in neu ausgegebene Namensaktien gewandelt => Die Gesellschaft hat von ihren Hauptaktionären Ares Management Corporation, ZBG Capital sowie von den neuen Investoren Alpen Partners und Crossinvest, unwiderrufliche Verpflichtungserklärungen bzw. ausdrückliche Interessensbekundungen zum Kauf der Obligationen in einem Gesamtbetrag von CHF 120 Mio. erhalten => Die Angebotsfrist beginnt sofort und endet voraussichtlich am 18. Juni 2021, 12:00 MEZ

Die Peach Property Group AG (Börsenkürzel: PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366), ein auf Bestandshaltung in Deutschland spezialisierter Investor mit Fokus auf Wohnimmobilien, gibt die Emission eines Angebots (das "Angebot") für ungesicherte, nachrangige Pflichtwandelobligationen über CHF 120 Mio. mit Fälligkeit im Dezember 2021 (die "Anleihe") bekannt, mit der Option, den Nominalbetrag auf CHF 150 Mio. zu erhöhen.

Die Peach Property Group AG (die "Gesellschaft") beabsichtigt, den Nettoerlös aus dem Angebot zur Finanzierung des kürzlich erfolgten Erwerbs von 4 300 Wohnungen in Nordrhein-Westfalen und Bremen (wie am 27. Mai 2021 angekündigt) (das "Eagle-Portfolio"), sowie für das weitere Unternehmenswachstum zu verwenden.

Die Obligationen werden von der Gesellschaft zu 100 % ihres Nennwerts ausgegeben und am 23. Dezember 2021 (der "Fälligkeitstag") zwingend in neu ausgegebene Namensaktien der Gesellschaft mit einem Nennwert von CHF 1.00 pro Aktie (die "Aktien") zu einem anfänglichen Wandelpreis von CHF 55.00 gewandelt. Die Obligationen können darüber hinaus jederzeit vom 19. Juli 2021 bis einschliesslich 23. Juli 2021 und vom 20. September 2021 bis einschliesslich 24. September 2021 nach Massgabe der Anleihebedingungen zum Wandelpreis gewandelt werden. Die Obligationen werden ab dem 23. Juni 2021 mit einem Coupon von 2.50% p.a. verzinst, die am Fälligkeitstag ausgezahlt werden, und haben eine Stückelung von CHF 100 000 und ganzzahlige Vielfache von CHF 1 000 darüber hinaus. Der Coupon der Obligationen unterliegt der eidgenössischen Verrechnungssteuer von gegenwärtig 35%.

Bei der zugrundeliegenden Transaktionsgröße in Höhe von CHF 120 Mio. und zum anfänglichen Wandelpreis sind die Obligationen in 2 181 818 neu auszugebende Aktien wandelbar, was 17.2% des derzeit ausstehenden Aktienkapitals der Gesellschaft entspricht. Die bei der Wandlung zu liefernden Aktien stammen aus dem auf der Generalversammlung der Gesellschaft am 27. Mai 2021 geschaffenen bedingten Kapital.

Die Gesellschaft hat von ihren Hauptaktionären Ares Management Corporation, ZBG Capital sowie von den neuen Investoren Alpen Partners und Crossinvest, unwiderrufliche Verpflichtungserklärungen bzw. ausdrückliche Interessensbekundungen zum Kauf der Obligationen in einem Gesamtbetrag von CHF 120 Mio. erhalten.

Die Angebotsfrist beginnt mit sofortiger Wirkung und endet voraussichtlich am 18. Juni 2021, 12:00 MEZ. Die Gesellschaft behält sich das Recht vor, die Angebotsfrist zu verkürzen oder zu verlängern.

Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, CEO, Peach Property Group AG: "Mit dem Erlös aus der Pflichtwandelanleihe können wir das dynamische Wachstum der Peach Property Group durch die Übernahme des Eagle-Portfolios weiter vorantreiben. Wir sind sehr froh, dass unsere Ankeraktionäre Ares, ZBG Capital und unsere neuen Investoren Alpen Partners und Crossinvest die Emission unterstützen. Unser Ziel ist es weiterhin, unseren LTV zu reduzieren und unser Rating zu verbessern."

Das Angebot besteht aus (i) einem öffentlichen Angebot in der Schweiz entweder an "professionelle Kunden" gemäss dem Schweizer Finanzdienstleistungsgesetz ("FIDLEG") oder anderweitig und (ii) einer Privatplatzierung an qualifizierte Anleger in bestimmten anderen Ländern ausserhalb der Schweiz, den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Kanadas, Australiens, Südafrikas und Japans oder in anderen Ländern, in denen ein Angebot gesetzeswidrig wäre, basierend auf Regulation S des US Securities Act von 1933 in der jeweils gültigen Fassung (der "Securities Act") sowie in Beachtung der Gesetze und Regulierungen in den betreffenden Ländern, wo das Angebot stattfindet.

Die Zulassung der Anleihe zur Kotierung und zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange wird beantragt, wobei der provisorische Handel voraussichtlich am oder um den 23. Juni 2021 beginnen wird. Die Zahlung und Abwicklung der Obligationen erfolgt voraussichtlich am oder um den 23. Juni 2021 (die "Abwicklung"). Die Aktien sind kotiert und werden nach dem International Reporting Standard an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt.

In Bezug auf das Angebot hat die Gesellschaft einer Lock-up-Sperrfrist für neue eigenkapitalbezogene und aktiengebundene Emissionen zugestimmt, die vorbehaltlich üblicher Ausnahmen 90 Kalendertage nach der Abwicklung endet.

In Zusammenhang mit dem Angebot wurde und wird kein Prospekt veröffentlicht.

Kontakte:

Medien, Investoren und Analysten Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger, Chief Executive Officer und Thorsten Arsan, Chief Financial Officer +41 44 485 50 00 | investors@peachproperty.com

Medien Deutschland edicto GmbH, Axel Mühlhaus +49 69 90 55 05 52 | amuehlhaus@edicto.de

Über die Peach Property Group AG

Die Peach Property Group ist ein Immobilieninvestor mit einem Anlageschwerpunkt in Deutschland. Die Gruppe steht für langjährige Erfahrung, Kompetenz und Qualität. Innovative Lösungen für modernste Wohnbedürfnisse, starke Partnerschaften und eine breite Wertschöpfungskette runden das Profil ab. Das Portfolio besteht aus renditestarken Bestandsimmobilien, typischerweise in B-Städten im Einzugsbereich von Ballungszentren. Darüber hinaus entwickelt die Gruppe Immobilien für den eigenen Bestand oder zur Vermarktung von Eigentumswohnungen. Im letzteren Bereich konzentriert sich die Gruppe auf A-Standorte und Objekte mit attraktiver Architektur und gehobener Ausstattung für einen internationalen Kundenkreis. Die Aktivitäten der Gruppe umfassen die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette von der Standortbewertung über den Ankauf bis hin zum aktiven Asset Management und dem Verkauf oder der Vermietung von Immobilien.

Die Peach Property Group AG hat ihren Sitz in Zürich, der Hauptsitz der Gruppe befindet sich in Köln. Die Peach Property Group AG ist an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (PEAN, ISIN CH0118530366). Der Verwaltungsrat umfasst Reto Garzetti (Präsident), Peter Bodmer, Dr. Christian De Prati, Kurt Hardt sowie Klaus Schmitz.

Weitere Informationen unter http://peachproperty.com

Important information

This document constitutes neither an offer nor an advise to buy or invest in the mandatory convertible bond. This document also does not constitute a prospectus in the meaning of the FinSA.

This document does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this document may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swiss law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime under applicable securities laws and regulations.

This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not authorised any offer to the public of securities or rights in any member state of the European Economic Area ("EEA") and no prospectus has been or will be prepared in connection with the Offering. In any EEA Member State, this document is only addressed to and is only directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation.

The Bonds are not intended to be offered, issued or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, issued or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the EEA. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II (as defined below); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, as amended ("IDD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the EU Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014, as amended (the "PRIIPS Regulation") for offering or issuing the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or issuing the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the Bonds is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" within the meaning of the United Kingdom version of the EU Prospectus Regulation which is part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, who are: (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this document and should not act or rely on it.

The Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/ 565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement IDD, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Bonds or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

The Sole Global Coordinator is acting on behalf of the Company and no one else in connection with the Offering. It will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the Offering and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in relation to the Offering, the contents of this document or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein. None of the Sole Global Coordinator or any of its affiliates or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers, agents, alliance partners or any other entity or person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions in this document (or whether any information has been omitted from this document) or any other information relating to the Company or its affiliates, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Accordingly, the Sole Global Coordinator disclaims, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, all and any liability, whether arising in tort or contract or that it might otherwise be found to have in respect of this document and/or any such statement.

In connection with the Offering, of the Sole Global Coordinator and any of its affiliates acting as an investor for its own account may take up as a proprietary position any of the Company's securities and in that capacity may retain, purchase or sell for their own account such securities or related investments in connection with the Offering or otherwise. In addition, the Sole Global Coordinator or its affiliates may enter into financing arrangements (including swaps or contracts for difference) with investors in connection with the Sole Global Coordinator and any of its affiliates may from time to time acquire, hold or dispose of the Company's securities. None of the Sole Global Coordinator or its affiliates intends to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation to do so.

This document does not constitute a recommendation concerning any prospective investor's option with respect to the Offering. Each prospective investor should conduct their own investigation, analysis and evaluation of the business and data described in this document and publicly available information. The price and value of securities can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialise or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this document are free from errors and readers of this document should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this document. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this document.

Information to Distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the Bonds have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that, subject to an offering of the Bonds in Switzerland that may include offerings to non-professional investors, such Bonds are: (i) compatible with an end target market of investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment"). Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should note that: an investment in the Bonds is compatible only with investors who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Offering.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the Bonds.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Bonds and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Aussender: Peach Property Group AG Adresse: Neptunstrasse 96, 8032 Zürich Land: Schweiz Ansprechpartner: Dr. Thomas Wolfensberger und Thorsten Arsan Tel.: +41 44 485 50 00 E-Mail: investors@peachproperty.com Website: www.peachproperty.com

ISIN(s): CH0118530366 (Aktie) Börsen: Kotierter Markt in SIX Swiss Exchange; Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurt, Freiverkehr in Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Berlin

