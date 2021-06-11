iNewswire-IR: Nukkleus Expands Multi-Asset Offering Through Match Financial Acquisition

London-based, Match Financial, through Digital RFQ is a high-level crypto exchange for accredited, institutional and professional investors.

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Nukkleus, Inc. (OTC PINK:NUKK), a leading software and technology solutions firm, announced the recent acquisition of Match Financial Limited. The acquisition was completed on 28 May 2021. Match Financial is a financial services firm that wholly owns Digital RFQ Limited, an FCA registered EMD agent enabling frictionless and efficient conversion of FIAT to crypto through multiple banking facilities allowing for global same-day settlement.

Match Financial will be absorbed into Nukkleus as the company looks to scale its operations and increase its service offerings in direct response to client demand. Through the acquisition, Nukkleus will be able to offer a full-service digital asset platform with unique access to deep liquidity and a comprehensive suite of crypto products and services.

Nukkleus and Match Financial are primarily focussed on advanced multi-asset trading technology, institutional digital asset execution, crypto-backed product investment management and global payment services.

With the belief that multi-asset investment strategies must include digital assets, Emil Assentato, CEO of Nukkleus said: 'As digital assets continue to be widely adopted, we believe that the best guarantee of acceptance and longevity will be transparency, governance and oversight. This is what Match Financial provides Nukkleus, underpinned by performance, security, integrity and the right partnerships.'

Jamie Khurshid, the Founder and Managing Director of Match Financial, spoke on the vision to de-risk investing through regulated products and regulated firms: 'Digital Assets are especially exciting as they are a technology that has the opportunity to be massively beneficial in everyday lives. As an industry, we are at the early stage of fully appreciating the impact and benefits, but we have run into a number of fairly predictable issues that are preventing mainstream adoption. In creating Match Financial, we have specifically gone out to address these issues in a structured way to enable crypto to become a legitimate part of an investment portfolio for the long term.'

Nukkleus and Match Financial share a vision of healthy, customizable approaches to digital asset investment.

Providing stability and legitimacy to volatile assets

Over the last year, cryptocurrencies have seen tremendous growth. As they enter a new period of price discovery, investors are presented with huge opportunities to enter the crypto market at a crucial time. However, as with all opportunity, comes risk and managing a risk-reward investment strategy is a delicate balance.

This is the challenge that led to the addition of Match Financial's capabilities into the Nukkleus suite. Now Nukkleus can combine its best-in-class technology with Match Financial's superior institutional crypto advisory, over-the-counter brokerage, and exchange execution services. Nukkleus will be able to extend its full-service offering and compete effectively in the multi-asset space. Investors seeking customized crypto investment approaches now have a one-stop-shop that matches their understanding of technology, the markets and available investment products with their associated risk.

If the last year and a half have shown us anything, it's that having a multi-asset approach to investing, including cryptocurrencies, is key for both investors and brokers. This is something Match Financial and Nukkleus understand as well as the unique challenges in the cryptocurrency investment space.

Like any emerging market, cryptocurrency is largely unregulated and that increases the level of risk for investors. While more regulation has been making its way into the crypto space, there's still a long way to go. For example, more than 800,000 leveraged Bitcoin accounts were liquidated in May 2021 as a result of price volatility - and markets still haven't recovered.

Cryptocurrency investments have unique requirements and challenges. Along with regulatory and volatility-related concerns, secure cryptocurrency custody remains an infrastructural and insurance challenge, particularly for high-volume traders and trading platforms. Additionally, crypto market participants are battling against fraud and other kinds of financial crimes, including money laundering. This means crypto and digital assets are not suitable for everyone. However, for those who understand the asset class and the risks, Match Financial and Nukkleus offer what is believed to be the safest possible mechanism to enter the market and gain exposure to the performance of crypto assets.

This is where Nukkleus can deliver real value to investors. With the acquisition of Match Financial, investors aware of the risks of buying and holding the physical asset can safely access cryptocurrencies through their network of regulated business partners and liquidity providers. Investors not previously comfortable with the risks in cryptocurrency technology or the available cryptocurrency investment products will now be able to take advantage of the vast opportunities presented by digital currencies. With a strong background in traditional financial markets and investment banking, the Match Financial team consists of experts in regulation and consumer protection for institutional businesses, as well as for professional and accredited investors.

Nukkleus, through Match Financial will also provide unique access to the first fully-regulated and cleared crypto instruments on a fully-regulated market. Access to these products is only possible through Match's wholly-owned subsidiary and crypto-backed financial product investment manager, Digital RFQ Limited, a leading institutional cryptocurrency to FIAT exchange service, token advisory and OTC brokerage registered with the UK FCA as an EMD Agent with full banking level KYC, KYB and AML.

Nukkleus, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUKK) combines its world-class technology with institutional digital asset advisory and exchange execution services, giving Nukkleus the full-service offerings needed to compete effectively in the multi-asset world.

Nukkleus is a digital financial services company with a suite of financial technology to provide institutional counterparts with unique access to global liquidity and a comprehensive suite of products and services ranging from advanced trading and technology to trusted token advisory services.

Our technology delivers counterparts institutional-grade access to traditional and digital asset markets globally along with a fully regulated EMD agent status for handling professional and accredited client funds and conducting cryptocurrency conversion into FIAT currencies.

