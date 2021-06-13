Andritz: International technology group Andritz has now combined the activities, measures, goals and plans it has been pursuing for many years in the sustainability sector under its ESG/sustainability program "We Care". "Sustainability is an essential part of the Andritz business strategy and of our company culture. The focus topics and goals were selected in consideration of the areas in which Andritz can make the largest contribution towards a sustainable future. Our "We Care" sustainability program now unites all of our initiatives and efforts relating to ESG under one roof. All of our employees are committed to this strategy," says CEO Wolfgang Leitner. "We Care" takes a multi-dimensional, comprehensive and practically oriented approach towards sustainability. Andritz has set itself ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...