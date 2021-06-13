Valneva: Austrian/French Valneva, a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that it has completed recruitment for the clinical lot-to-lot consistency Phase 3 trial of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. VLA1553 is the only chikungunya vaccine candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials at this time. 410 participants aged 18 to 45 years have been randomized in the Phase 3 trial VLA1553-302 and will be followed for a total of six months. The objective of the trial is to show manufacturing consistency of the vaccine by demonstrating that three consecutively manufactured lots elicit equivalent immune responses measured by neutralizing antibody ...

