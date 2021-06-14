Anzeige
ENOGIA announces the approval of its Registration -2-

DJ ENOGIA announces the approval of its Registration Document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, for its prospective IPO on the Euronext Growth(R) market in Paris 

ENOGIA / Key word(s): IPO 
ENOGIA announces the approval of its Registration Document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, for its prospective 
IPO on the Euronext Growth(R) market in Paris 
14-Jun-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
ENOGIA announces the approval of its Registration Document 
by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, 
for its prospective IPO on the Euronext Growth(R) market in Paris 
 
Marseille, 14 June 2021 - 8:30 
 
ENOGIA, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, today announces the approval of its Registration 
Document by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF") under number I. 21-032 dated 11 June 2021. 
The approval of the Registration Document is the first step in the prospective IPO of ENOGIA (the "Company") on the 
Euronext Growth(R) market in Paris, subject to market conditions and approval by the AMF of the Prospectus bearing on 
the transaction. 
 
Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO, said: "We are putting ENOGIA's technology at the service of the energy transition. Our 
business is to design, manufacture and market innovative micro-turbomachinery. ENOGIA is positioned as the French 
leader in waste heat conversion through the marketing of ORC modules. Building on our success, we have more recently 
extended our technology into the booming hydrogen market. Our aim is to become a leading supplier of compressors for 
hydrogen fuel cells. As a key Cleantech player in France, we manufacture our turbines in Marseille and, together with 
our employees, are committed to responsible growth. Driven by growing demand in the energy transition markets, we are 
targeting revenue of more than EUR95 million in 2025 through our IPO." 
 
A unique, patented and adaptable technology for the energy transition 
Since 2009, ENOGIA has been developing, manufacturing and marketing a unique and patented micro-turbine technology for 
the energy transition. French leader in the conversion of waste heat[1] into electricity using its Organic Rankine 
Cycle (ORC) modules, ENOGIA is now also applying its technology and know-how to the hydrogen market. With its 
compressors, which are more compact, lighter and more efficient than the market standard, ENOGIA aims to support growth 
in the decarbonised hydrogen market through this essential component of hydrogen fuel cells. 
ENOGIA's creation was inspired by the strong convictions of its two founding directors, Arthur Leroux, Chairman and 
CEO, and Antonin Pauchet, Deputy CEO, who are both Arts & Métiers Paristech engineers: 
 - put technological innovation at the service of the energy transition; 
 - anchor ENOGIA's international growth ambitions in the northern districts of Marseille by locating high value-added 
  production operations there, a major social commitment. 
 
A solid technological and commercial track record in the established ORC business 
ENOGIA has developed a range of micro-turbines dedicated to the conversion of heat into electricity, integrated into 
micro-power plants known as ORC modules. This solution allows heat that is usually lost to be recovered. Fitted on 
industrial, maritime, agricultural (biogas production units) or geothermal sites, or on power gensets, ENOGIA's ORC 
modules allow customers to save on their energy costs or to sell the electricity produced, with payback generally 
within five years. 
ENOGIA has major competitive advantages in the ORC market: 
 - The Company is one of only two players worldwide to offer the conversion of waste heat at very low temperatures, as 
  low as 70°C. As the amount of recoverable heat increases exponentially as the temperature falls,[2] this gives it 
  extensive market potential; 
 - ENOGIA's ORC modules are the most compact in the market, making them easy to install in small spaces; 
 - Built to last, ENOGIA's ORC modules are reliable and require little maintenance. 
This innovation, brought to the market in 2014, has earned ENOGIA numerous accolades: 2015 Cleantech of the Year 
awarded by the French Ministry of Economy, Deloitte Fast50 2017 in the Cleantech category and the Montgolfier prize and 
Best International Acceleration distinction awarded by MOCI (Moniteur du Commerce International) in 2019. 
To date, more than 120 ENOGIA micro-turbines have been installed in more than 25 countries. 
 
First commercial successes in the hydrogen market 
Building on its solid technological and commercial track record in the ORC business, ENOGIA has extended its technology 
to compressors for hydrogen fuel cells. On top of the compactness and durability inherent in ENOGIA's micro-turbine 
technology, these compressors offer fuel cell integrator customers a solution perfectly adapted to their applications. 
This alternative to standard compressors is behind a significant improvement in the energy performance of fuel cells, 
notably by making them more compact, a key advantage in the mobility market. 
Every fuel cell on the market is systematically equipped with at least one compressor, a strategic component 
representing 15-20% of the cell's value. 
In 2020, when the compressors were first marketed, two contracts were signed with players in hydrogen fuel cells, 
confirming ENOGIA's technological positioning in the hydrogen market. Further units have been ordered. Negotiations are 
underway for contracts covering the project's subsequent phases. ENOGIA is also in discussions with some 30 sector 
players in three market segments, namely stationary applications, heavy mobility and light mobility. 
 
Strategic positioning in two high-potential global markets 
ENOGIA operates in the energy sector, where demand is growing strongly. Over the past 20 years, global energy 
consumption has increased by more than 60% according to the Statistical Review of World Energy 2020. It is expected to 
increase further in the coming years, driven by population growth and improving quality of life. The ORC modules and 
compressors for fuel cells developed by ENOGIA help meet the growing need for cleaner energy and decarbonised mobility. 
Estimated at nearly USD500 million in 2018, the ORC market is expected to grow strongly in the coming years, reaching 
nearly USD1 billion by 2025.[3] Within this market, ENOGIA is positioned in the < 300 kW ORC segment, the most buoyant. 
Decarbonised hydrogen also represents a promising energy carrier, facilitating the development of renewable energies, 
energy storage and clean mobility. The share of decarbonised hydrogen is expected to grow in the coming years. The fuel 
cell market stands to benefit from this growth and is projected to reach more than USD20 billion by 2025.[4] According to 
ENOGIA's estimates, that means more than 3 million compressors sold per year in the years to 2030. Growth in the 
hydrogen market is backed up by government aid worldwide. More than 30 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas have 
released ambitious plans to promote decarbonised hydrogen, both production and use.[5] In early 2021 for instance, 
France announced a plan to provide EUR7.2 billion in public support by 2030, including EUR2 billion by 2022. With its 
innovative technological solution, ENOGIA is well placed to benefit from this support. 
 
Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) a key part of ENOGIA's DNA 
ENOGIA has taken a virtuous approach to its business development and growth. Ahead of its prospective IPO, ENOGIA asked 
specialist agency EthiFinance to issue a non-financial rating. The rating positions Enogia at an "Advanced" performance 
level on the EthiFinance rating scale (Gaia Rating framework).[6] The report highlights a considerably higher level of 
ESG maturity than is generally found in comparable companies. 
ENOGIA stands out by virtue of its very good progress on social criteria, reflecting its commitment to the development 
of skills and individual responsibilities, as well as the conviviality and collective spirit fostered by the partners. 
ENOGIA is also very committed to equal opportunities and the encouragement of internal promotions. From an 
environmental perspective, ENOGIA products contribute to the energy transition and are ecodesigned. As part of its 
responsible purchasing policy, ENOGIA requires its suppliers to provide guarantees of origin and has incorporated 
environmental and social criteria into the selection of its suppliers. 
Committed to a responsible growth strategy since its creation, ENOGIA intends to pursue its continuous improvement 
approach on environmental, social and governance issues. 
 
EUR95 million in revenue targeted by the end of 2025: ambitions backed up by strong market potential and differentiating 
technology 
ENOGIA anticipates strong growth in its ORC and Hydrogen activities between 2021 and 2025, both driven by the energy 
transition market. 
Since 2014, ENOGIA's annual growth has averaged approximately 27%.[7] In 2020, ENOGIA reported revenue of EUR2 million. 
The Company is targeting revenue of more than EUR95 million in 2025. By that time, compressor business revenue, which 
accounted for 7% of 2020 revenue, is expected to exceed that of ORC modules to to represent between 50% and 60% of 
total revenue. 
ENOGIA anticipates positive EBITDA by 2023, the year in which the Company is expected to deliver its first series 
produced hydrogen compressors. In the long term, the normative EBITDA margin is expected to be around 30%. ENOGIA 
believes it will be within reach of this level of normative margin by 2025. 
At the end of April 2021, ENOGIA's backlog[8] totalled more than EUR5 million, mainly ORC projects. The Company has a 
very diversified business pipeline[9] comprising more than 300 projects with over 200 prospects, mainly in the ORC 
segment. The business pipeline amounted to more than EUR100 million at the end of April 2021. 
 
The stock market to facilitate growth 
ENOGIA now aims to step up the growth of its ORC business and the rollout of its technology in the decarbonised 
hydrogen market.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

DJ ENOGIA announces the approval of its Registration -2- 

ENOGIA intends to devote the funds raised through its IPO to major operational projects designed to support its 
development in three areas: 
 - Continued investment in R&D: maintain ENOGIA's technological lead through a quality-oriented R&D strategy partly 
  funded by support mechanisms; 
 - Increased pace of customer acquisition: simultaneously deliver ambitious growth in ORC modules and compressors for 
  hydrogen fuel cells; 
 - Ramp-up of production capacity: support the increase in sales and continue to produce quality micro-turbomachinery. 
 
Availability of the Registration Document 
ENOGIA's Registration Document, approved by the AMF on 11 June 2021 under number I. 21- 032, is available on the 
Company's website (https://enogia.com/bourse) and on that of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), as well as free of charge 
and on request at the Company's registered office, 19 avenue Paul Héroult 13015 Marseille. 
The Registration Document contains a detailed description of the Company, including its business, strategy, financial 
position and results, as well as the corresponding risk factors. 
 
Risk factors 
ENOGIA draws the public's attention to Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Registration Document approved by the AMF. 
 
 
Find all the information on ENOGIA's prospective IPO 
on https://enogia.com/bourse 
 
 
 
About ENOGIA 
ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology 
of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its 
wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or 
renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for fuel cells, thereby contributing to the 
development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect 
for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has nearly 50 employees 
involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR 
commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. 
 
Contacts 
Investor relations and financial press 
L'Agence ComFi by CIC Market Solutions 
Sophie Le Bris & Cindy David 
enogia-investir@cic.fr 
01 53 45 80 59 / 06 65 15 83 58 
 
 
This press release must not be published, disytibuted or circulated, directly or indirectly, 
in the United States of America, Canada, Autralia or Japan 
 
 
 
Disclaimer 
This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for securities 
in France, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other country. 
No communication or information concerning this press release or concerning ENOGIA may be published in a country or 
region requiring registration or approval. No action has been taken (or will be taken) in any country (other than 
France) in which such action would be required. An offer of securities in France would only be made after approval by 
the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of the relevant prospectus. 
This press release is promotional communication and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation 
(EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). 
The distribution of this press release has not been made and has not been approved by an authorised person within the 
meaning of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this press release is directed at 
and intended solely for (i) persons located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals within the 
meaning of section 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, 
(iii) persons referred to in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated association, etc.) of 
the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, or (iv) any other person to 
whom this press release may otherwise be communicated in accordance with the Act (the persons mentioned in paragraphs 
(i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) together being referred to as the "Relevant Authorised Persons"). This press release does not 
constitute a prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other regulatory authority of the United 
Kingdom within the meaning of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. 
Securities may not be offered, purchased or sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an 
exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). This press 
release may not be published, circulated or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America. 
The distribution of this press release in certain countries may violate applicable laws and regulations. The 
information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in Canada, Australia or Japan. 
This press release may not be published, circulated or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or 
Japan. 
 
Forward-looking statements 
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, as opposed to historical 
data. These forward-looking statements are based on current opinions, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not 
limited to, assumptions about ENOGIA's current and future strategy, and the environment in which ENOGIA operates. They 
involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or 
achievements, or industry results or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these 
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those set out and described in detail in Chapter 3 
"Risk factors" of the Registration Document. 
These forward-looking statements are provided only as of the date of this press release, and ENOGIA expressly disclaims 
any obligation or undertaking to publish any updates or corrections to the forward-looking statements included in this 
press release to reflect any change affecting forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances upon which these 
forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future 
performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are hard to predict and generally beyond 
ENOGIA's control. Actual results could differ materially from those described in, or suggested or projected by 
forward-looking information and statements. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] Waste heat is heat dissipated by a production process or site and generally not recovered. 
[2] Source: ADEME. 
[3] Source: 2018 data: Grand View Research; 2025 projection: Grand View Research/Acumen Research Consulting. 
[4] Source: US Energy Information Administration & Hydrogen Council. 
[5] Source: Hydrogen Council. 
[6] Click here to read the summary extract of ENOGIA's ESG maturity report - EthiFinance - April 2021. 
[7] Average annual growth rate of 40% between 2014 and 2019, excluding 2020, a year affected by the health crisis. 
[8] Cumulative signed orders from which the amount of progress of work is deducted. Progress is calculated as the ratio 
of expenses incurred to the project expenditure budget. 
[9] Projects for which a detailed or preliminary estimate has been issued. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: PDF 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1207301 14-Jun-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207301&application_name=news

June 14, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

