MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ ERWARTET REKORDGEWINN FÜR DAS
Zürich, 15. Juni 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) erwartet für das erste Halbjahr 2021 einen Rekordgewinn und eine Kapitalbasis im Bereich von CHF 800 Millionen per Ende Juni 2021.
Nach einem starken Jahresauftakt verzeichnete Leonteq anhaltend hohe Kundenaktivität in ihrem zunehmend diversifizierten Geschäft und erzielte im bisherigen Jahresverlauf starke Kommissionserträge. Darüber hinaus konzentrierte sich Leonteq weiterhin auf diszipliniertes Risikomanagement und verzeichnete im gleichen Zeitraum in einem günstigen Marktumfeld ein signifikant positives Handelsergebnis.
Infolgedessen erwartet Leonteq für das erste Halbjahr 2021 einen Rekordgewinn[1] und eine Kapitalbasis[2] im Bereich[3] von CHF 800 Millionen per Ende Juni 2021 (bisherige Prognose: Ende Dezember 2021).
Leonteq wird ihre Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 am 22. Juli 2021 veröffentlichen.
