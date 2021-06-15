Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
WKN: A12GWS ISIN: SE0006593901 Ticker-Symbol: IHY3 
Frankfurt
15.06.21
08:06 Uhr
1,724 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
15.06.2021
Klövern AB (publ): Klövern will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with a request from Corem

An Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern") on 9 July 2021 to elect a new Board of Directors in accordance with a request from Corem. A notice will be issued separately.

On 29 March 2021, Corem Property Group AB (publ) ("Corem") announced a public offer to the shareholders of Klövern. Today, Corem declared the offer unconditional and extended the acceptance period to 23 June 2021. Corem controls approximately 89.1 percent of the outstanding shares and approximately 90.8 percent of the votes in Klövern.

Klövern AB (publ)

For further information, pleasecontact:
Pia Gideon, Chairman of the Board of Directors in Klövern
Phone: +46 70 546 71 00

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment

  • 210615 Klövern will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting in accordance with a request from Corem (pdf) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2f626411-69d0-46d0-9e78-9a26dc7634b6)

