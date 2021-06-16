Piper Sandler Co. chemicals materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) has advised EverArc Holdings on its announced acquisition of 100% of Perimeter Solutions from SK Capital.

EverArc Holdings Limited (LSE: EVRA EVWA) has entered into a definitive agreement with SK Invictus Holdings S.à.r.l. an affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, to acquire 100% of SK Invictus Intermediate S.à.r.l., the ultimate parent company of Perimeter Solutions, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives, for total consideration of approximately $2 billion, consisting of cash and preferred shares, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021.

EverArc Holdings Limited (LSE: EVRA EVWA) is a publicly-listed acquisition company that was formed in November 2019 to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business.

Perimeter is a leading global manufacturer of high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces high quality phosphorous pentasulfide ("P2S5") utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate ("ZDDP")-based lubricant additives, providing critical anti-wear solutions for end customers.

