Mittwoch, 16.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
WKN: A0BLBX ISIN: US7240781002 Ticker-Symbol: PJR 
Frankfurt
16.06.21
16:03 Uhr
105,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES Chart 1 Jahr
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES 5-Tage-Chart
105,00107,0016:48
EVERARC
EVERARC HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVERARC HOLDINGS LIMITED9,450+9,88 %
PIPER SANDLER COMPANIES105,00+0,96 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.