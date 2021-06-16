Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2021) - Sixty North Gold Mining (CSE: SXTY) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (FSE: 2F4) reports that crews have commenced mobilizing to the Mon Property, Yellowknife Belt, NWT. The Mon Gold Project, located 40 kilometers north of Yellowknife in the Yellowknife Greenstone Belt, NWT, consists of 11 contiguous mining leases and 3 mineral claims and comprises an aggregate 622 hectares.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information on the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Sixty North" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_bvktujev/Sixty-North-Gold-announces-mobilization-of-crew-to-the-Mon-Mine-site-Yellowknife-Belt-NWT

The Mon Mine produced 15,000 ounces of gold from 15,000 tonnes of ore between 1989 and 1997. Permits to explore, mine and mill at 100 tonnes per day are in place, and the Mon is the only gold project permitted for production in the NWT. The shear zones are similar in nature to, and hosted in the same rocks as, the world-class deposits at the Con and Giant Mines in Yellowknife which produced 14 million ounces gold.

Initially, crews will be setting up the equipment and materials that had been trucked in this past winter and underground work will commence once all preparation is complete. The company plans to reopen the existing North Ramp and extend the decline a further approximately 200 metres, to access between 30,000 to 40,000 tonnes of vein material about 20 metres beneath the historic stopes. The company plans to extract a bulk sample of 4,000 to 6,000 tonnes to confirm the previous mined grades from the mine.

Other targets on the property include recently discovered silver- and gold-rich VMS targets, as well as shear zone-hosted gold mineralization.

Dr. Dave Webb, President & CEO, stated: "Sixty North Gold continues to execute on its stated plans in preparation for extracting a bulk sample this year. We have a management team skilled in underground mining in the Yellowknife Gold Belt and at the Mon Mine in particular. We are excited to have within reach our goal of bringing the permitted Mon Gold Mine back into production."

The company also has an option from an independent prospector to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective and contiguous 2,394 hectare Hangstone Property adjoining the Mon Property to the East and South. The Mon Property shear zone and VMS targets can be projected onto the Hangstone Property. Geochemical samples have been collected and are being shipped for analysis.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.SixtyNorthGold.com, contact David Webb, President & CEO, at 604-818-1400 or by email at dave@drwgcl.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/87754