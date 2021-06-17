Anzeige
Denis Klimentov SP: Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on London Stock Exchange: Metals Critical to Enabling the Clean Energy Transition

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / The Global Palladium Fund (GPF), established by MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, has today launched the world's only physically-backed copper and nickel Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) for trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Alexander Stoyanov, Chief Executive Officer of GPF said: "GPF is committed to democratising investment in precious and base metals. The new physical copper and nickel ETCs benefit from our low pricing, enhanced transparency and security and sustainable supply source."

The ETCs are attractively priced with annual total expense ratios (TERs) of 0.85% and 0.75% respectively, making them the most cost-effective way for European-based investors to achieve exposure to the metals through an exchange-traded product, as they seek to take advantage of the energy transition megatrend. Copper and nickel are two of the minerals that will feature prominently in the transition to clean energy as highlighted by the International Energy Agency in their recent report, The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions.

The new ETCs are on London Stock Exchange, with a listing on Xetra to follow next week. The listings follow the launch of GPF's physically-backed, low-cost gold, silver, platinum and palladium ETCs earlier this year. All six physically-backed metal Exchange Traded Commodities (ETCs) list today on Borsa Italiana - the largest listing of its kind in over a decade.

GPF is the first ETC issuer to use Blockchain technology to provide investors with enhanced transparency and security in their metal ETCs by recording bar information into distributed ledger technology. Earlier, Nornickel's president, Vladimir Potanin, has pledged to explore technological innovations in the financial sector, such as tokenization, to create added value, democratize access and benefit society. Interros, Russia's largest investment company founded by Mr. Potanin over 30 years ago, has joined the consortium of investors backing Atomyze - an international tokenization platform.

The new ETCs enable investors to take exposure to metals that feature prominently in the transition to the net-zero economy. Targeting family offices, wealth managers, institutional and other similar professional investors, the new physically-backed copper and nickel ETCs will track the spot price of the metals. The metal backing GPF ETCs is stored in secure warehouses in Rotterdam.

Global Palladium Fund

The Global Palladium Fund was created to make the world's precious, base and rare-earth metals accessible to everyone and to advance the development of world-changing technologies in essential areas such as aerospace, electronics, and the automotive. We care about our planet deeply and stand ready to ensure that its resources are spent wisely where they are needed most.

GPF is proud to be supported by Nornickel. Its products are in high demand across the globe and it has operations in the Russian Far North, Finland and South Africa.

For more information, visit: www.gpf.global

Media contact: Maria Dzenisa pr@gpf.global

https://www.accesswire.com/652145/Nornickels-Global-Palladium-Fund-Lists-Worlds-Only-Physically-Backed-Copper-and-Nickel-ETCs-on-London-Stock-Exchange-Metals-Critical-to-Enabling-the-Clean-Energy-Transition

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
