Donnerstag, 17.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
WKN: A2H5K5 ISIN: FR0013214145 
Frankfurt
17.06.21
16:32 Uhr
6,960 Euro
-0,020
-0,29 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
17.06.2021 | 17:13
European TopSoho S.à r.l.: EUR250 Million 4% Secured Guaranteed Bonds Due 2021 Exchangeable into Shares of SMCP S.A. (ISIN XS1882680645)

DJ European TopSoho S.à r.l.: EUR250 Million 4% Secured Guaranteed Bonds Due 2021 Exchangeable into Shares of SMCP S.A. (ISIN XS1882680645) 

European TopSoho S.à r.l. 
European TopSoho S.à r.l.: EUR250 Million 4% Secured Guaranteed Bonds Due 2021 Exchangeable into Shares of SMCP S.A. 
(ISIN XS1882680645) 
17-Jun-2021 / 16:40 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
European TopSoho S.à r.l.: 
 
EUR250 Million 4% Secured Guaranteed Bonds Due 2021 
Exchangeable into Shares of SMCP S.A. 
(ISIN XS1882680645) 
 
LUXEMBOURG - Media OutReach - 17 June 2021 - European TopSoho S.à r.l. (the "Company" and, together with its holding 
companies and subsidiaries, the "Group") announces information in relation to its EUR250 million 4% secured guaranteed 
bonds due 2021, exchangeable into shares of SMCP S.A. (ISIN XS1882680645) (the "Bonds"). 
Reference is made to (1) the trust deed dated 21 September 2018 between the Company, the Guarantor and BNP Paribas 
Trust Corporation UK Limited relating to the Bonds (the "Trust Deed"); and (2) the announcements of the Company dated 
18 January 2021 and 8 March 2021 (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this 
announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Trust Deed and the Announcements, as applicable. 
Recent Events 
Further to the Announcement of the Company dated 8 March 2021, the Company, together with its advisers, has been 
engaged in on-going dialogue with the Ad Hoc Group and its advisers with respect to implementation of the Proposed 
Transaction referred to in such Announcement. 
The Company is pleased to announce that it has agreed with the Ad Hoc Group and its advisers the implementation of the 
Proposed Transaction. However, as the Company was not able to satisfy the necessary conditions for the Proposed 
Transaction in a timely manner, the terms agreed with the Ad Hoc Group differ in certain respects to the summary terms 
provided in the Announcement dated 8 March 2021. 
A summary of the terms agreed with the Ad Hoc Group in respect of the Bonds is therefore set out below. These terms 
have been implemented by way of an Extraordinary Resolution by way of written resolution passed on 17 June 2021 
pursuant to the Conditions of the Bonds (the "Extraordinary Resolution") and are immediately effective (referred to 
herein as the "Transaction"). 
Summary of the Transaction 
The Transaction includes amendments to the Conditions, the Trust Deed and certain other documentation in connection 
with the Bonds and the entry into of documentation ancillary thereto. A copy of the supplemental trust deed dated 17 
June 2021 entered into for the purposes of implementing the Transaction is appended to this announcement (the " 
Supplemental Trust Deed"). 
The summary terms of the Transaction are as follows, which is qualified in its entirety by reference to the contents of 
the Supplemental Trust Deed: 
Certain undertakings by the Company 
Certain undertakings by the Company have been provided, including (i) to prohibit dividends and other specified 
payments by the Company, (ii) to maintain its centre of main interest (as that term is used in Article 3(1) of 
Regulation (EU) 2015/848 of 20 May 2015 on insolvency proceedings (recast)) in Luxembourg, (iii) to publish its audited 
financial statements for the 2020 financial year by no later than 30 June 2021, (iv) to pay certain costs and expenses 
incurred in connection with the Transaction, (v) to promptly notify the Trustee if any other security interest is 
granted in respect of the Shares which are held by the Company but which are not already subject to the security 
constituted by the Trust Deed and (vi) upon the election of the Bondholders holding in excess of one half in principal 
amount of the Bonds, to provide periodic updates on the refinancing process for the Bonds. 
In addition, the Company has confirmed that all SMCP shares that it holds which do not comprise part of the security 
for the Bonds are not otherwise subject to any mortgage, charge, pledge, lien, encumbrance or other security interest 
securing the obligation of, or any declaration of trust in favour of, any person, or any other agreement or arrangement 
having a similar effect 
Disapplication of Events of Default and certain other provisions insofar as they relate to the Guarantor 
The Guarantor will remain the sole guarantor under the Bonds, but (1) the Events of Default listed at Conditions 14(a) 
(i) to 14(a)(v) of the Trust Deed have been amended such that certain circumstances affecting and/or relevant to the 
Guarantor will not result in an Event of Default under the Bonds; and (2) certain other covenants in the Trust Deed 
shall be disapplied insofar as they relate to the Guarantor. 
If the Guarantor is subject to an insolvency or similar event, the Trustee may, among other things, declare that an 
amount equal to all amounts that are or would be payable in respect of the Bonds and the Trust Deed by the Company if a 
Default Notice had been delivered or the Bonds otherwise became automatically due and payable shall be immediately due 
and payable by the Guarantor as a principal obligor and prove in such insolvency or similar event as a creditor in 
respect of such amount, however, none of the foregoing will entitle the Trustee to declare that the Bonds have become 
immediately due and payable, or otherwise issue a Default Notice or give rise to an Event of Default, and all amounts 
actually recovered from the Guarantor further to the carrying out of any such action shall be applied by the Trustee in 
accordance with Clause 7 of the Trust Deed. 
Ad Hoc Group Transaction Payment and Deferred Fee 
If the Bonds have not been repaid or redeemed or otherwise purchased and cancelled, in each case in full, on or prior 
to the date falling five Business Days after the Maturity Date, the Company shall pay (or procure the payment of) (i) 
to the Ad Hoc Group, an amount of EUR 5,000,000 and (ii) to all Bondholders, an amount equal to 2 per cent. of the 
principal amount of the Bonds then outstanding. 
Waivers of defaults and withdrawal of outstanding Default Notices 
Any alleged and/or actual Events of Default and Potential Events of Default, which may have arisen in respect of the 
circumstances set out in Clause 7(a) of the Supplemental Trust Deed, have been waived. All outstanding Default Notices 
shall be withdrawn and the Trustee shall take such reasonable further steps and notify such further parties as are 
required to give effect to such withdrawal. 
Appointment of GLAS SAS (London Branch) as Trustee 
The Company has agreed to recognise the appointment of GLAS SAS (London Branch) as trustee under the Bonds. 
The Company notes that GLAS SAS (London Branch), acting on the instructions of the Ad Hoc Group, has filed proceedings 
against the Company and the guarantor of the Bonds in the High Court of Justice in England to seek declaratory relief 
that it has been validly appointed as trustee under the Trust Deed. As part of the agreement reached between the 
Company and the Ad Hoc Group, GLAS SAS (London Branch) has agreed to discontinue those proceedings. 
New Company call option and extension of permitted indebtedness 
The Company shall be permitted to redeem the Bonds in advance of the Maturity Date, subject to prior notice, at the 
Early Redemption Settlement Amount. The scope of indebtedness which is permitted to be incurred for the purposes of 
refinancing the Bonds will be broadened. 
Subordinated Indebtedness of the Company and related matters 
The Company shall be permitted to incur subordinated indebtedness, as defined in Clause 4.6(c) of the Supplemental 
Trust Deed. Further to the foregoing, GLAS SAS (London Branch) as Trustee, the Company, and certain other original 
subordinated parties have also entered into the Subordination Agreement for the purposes of subordinating certain 
amounts of indebtedness to the Bonds. 
Further details 
Any requests for information can be directed to the Company's financial and legal advisers: 
Perella Weinberg UK Limited, as financial adviser to the Company 
20 Grafton Street 
London W1S 4DZ 
Email: PWPProjectOx@pwpartners.com 
Linklaters LLP, as legal adviser to the Company 
One Silk Street 
London 
EC2Y 8HQ 
Email: Sapphire@linklaters.com 
About European TopSoho S.à r.l. 
European TopSoho S.à r.l. is an investment holding company established in Luxembourg. The Company is the controlling 
shareholder of SMCP S.A. which is a leading accessible luxury fashion company listed on the regulated market of 
Euronext Paris. 
European TopSoho S.àr.l. is a subsidiary of Shandong Ruyi Technology Group Company Limited, the leading apparel 
manufacturer and fashion brands operator headquartered in Shandong, China. 
* * * * * * * 
This press release contains inside information released by the Company under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014). 
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100WPZ89Z7MJRFX19. 
 
TRUST DEED 
http://release-manager.media-outreach.com/i/Download/157396 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1209341 17-Jun-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209341&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 17, 2021 10:40 ET (14:40 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
