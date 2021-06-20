ATX fell after a row of strong weeks back under 7000. News came from Andritz (2), Frequentis, Vienna Airport (2), Strabag, UBM, Semperit, Raiffeisen Bank International, Agrana, Kapsch TrafficCom, Do&Co and Lenzing. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -2,27% to 6.872,38 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 25,72%. Up to now there were 74 days with a positive and 43 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 3,34% away, from the low 25,72%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2021 is Monday with 0,5%, the weakest is Friday with -0,04%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 4,26% in front of Strabag 4,13% and Frequentis 3,54%. And the following stocks performed worst: voestalpine -6,48% in front of Zumtobel -5,68% and OMV -5,37%. Further ...

