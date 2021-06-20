Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Jiangxi Five Star Paper Co., Ltd., China to deliver four PrimeCoat Jet coaters for online coating for their mill in Hukou county (Jiujiang city), Jiangxi province. Start-up is scheduled for 2021. The four coaters for the white cardboard and folding boxboard production line have a design speed of 1,000 m/min and a maximum web-width of 5,660 mm. They feature a jet nozzle to apply the coating color to the paper web. Dispensing methods can be either bent blade, stiff blade or doctor blade. The advanced nozzle geometry ensures uniform application of the coating color to the paper web, even at high speeds and high viscosities or solid contents. Zhang Yanchen, Vice General Manager, Jiangxi Five Star Paper Co., Ltd., ...

