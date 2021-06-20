Anzeige
Sonntag, 20.06.2021

WKN: A0M23V ISIN: AT000000STR1 Ticker-Symbol: XD4 
Tradegate
18.06.21
21:57 Uhr
42,950 Euro
+0,050
+0,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRABAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRABAG SE 5-Tage-Chart
SEMPERIT
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEMPERIT AG HOLDING34,400-1,43 %
STRABAG SE42,950+0,12 %
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG40,400-1,46 %
