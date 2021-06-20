Strabag: Strabag, the European construction technology group, is further consolidating its strong market position in Poland with a contract worth around EUR 99 million. The General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways (GDDKiA) has awarded the construction of the 13.6 km Chelm bypass road S12 east of Lublin near the border with Ukraine to Strabag's Polish subsidiary Strabag Sp. z o.o. The construction work is expected to take around 36 months. "In terms of output volume, Poland is our third strongest country after the core markets of Germany and Austria, and I am pleased that this successful path will continue in 2021 thanks to new contracts like this one," explains Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag SE.Strabag: weekly performance: 4.13% UBM: Following the successful placement of a ...

