Raiffeisen Bank International: The Supervisory Board of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) unanimously passed a resolution in its meeting today to extend Johann Strobl's Management Board term of office, which was due to expire at the end of February 2022, by a further five years. This reflects the high value placed by the Supervisory Board on Johann Strobl's exceptional performance in the past years, his outstanding expertise and his prudent management approach. Johann Strobl has served as CEO of RBI since March 2017. He was previously CRO of Raiffeisen Zentralbank Österreich AG from 2007 and CRO of RBI from 2010.RBI: weekly performance: -2.79%Agrana: In the first quarter of 2021|22 (1 March to 31 May 2021), fruit-. starch- and sugar group Agrana generated earnings ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...