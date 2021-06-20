Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has successfully started up the new chemi-thermomechanical pulping systems at Dezhou Taiding New Material Science and Technology, Shandong, China. The new P-RC APMP (Pre-Conditioning Refiner Chemical Alkaline Peroxide Mechanical Pulp) fiberline features a capacity of 400 t/d and processes poplar as raw material. The fiber produced is being used on the company's own paper machines for P&W (printing and writing paper) and board grades. Andritz installed the key components for the entire mechanical fiberline, ranging from chip washing to the final pulp washing and dewatering press as well as provided engineering, training as well as supervision of the mechanical installation, commissioning and start-up.Andritz: weekly performance: ...

