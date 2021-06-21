DJ EQS-News: TONTINE WINES' ORGANIC MOUNTAIN WINE WON THE CHINA REGION GOLD AWARD AT THE 13TH INTERNATIONAL PAR ORGANIC WINE AWARD (2021)

TONTINE WINES' ORGANIC MOUNTAIN WINE

WON THE CHINA REGION GOLD AWARD

AT

THE 13TH INTERNATIONAL PAR ORGANIC WINE AWARD (2021)

21 June 2021 -- China Tontine Wines Group Limited's ("Tontine Wines" or "the Group", stock code: 0389) Snow Aromatic Organic Mountain Wine won a Gold Award at the Spring Edition of the 13th International PAR Organic Wine Award (2021) with an outstanding score of 93 points, which was the highest score in the Gold Award Category in the China region. This is the third time that Tontine Wines has won the International PAR Organic Wine Awards.

Being one of the "Top 10 brands in China's wine industry", Tontine Wines is highly recognized in the industry and by consumers. Following the Group's Icewine Red winning the Gold Award, with the highest score in the China region, at the 2017 International PAR Organic Wine Award and 2012 - Honor Late Harvest Shuang Hong receiving the Top Gold Award at the 2018 International PAR Organic Wine Award, Tontine Wines won another Gold Award with its Snow Aromatic Organic Mountain Wine at the 2021 International PAR Organic Wine Award; this time it achieved the highest score in the China region. The winning of the third award not only evidences the premium quality of mountain wine, but also lays a solid foundation for the Group's mountain wines to tap into a larger market.

Snow Aromatic Organic Mountain Wine uses the unique premium grapes produced in the Yalu River Valley as raw material. Located along the Yalu River, the production base of Tontine Wines leverages its strategic location, being situated at the same latitude and enjoying similar conditions as the Rhone Valley in France and Napa Valley in the United States (both are world-renowned premium grape growing and grape wine production regions), to produce quality wines. Tontine Wines strives to produce excellent wines. From grape picking to natural wine making; from wine bottling to warehousing and transportation, Tontine Wines has strict supervision procedures and quality control.

The management of Tontine Wines remarks: "Organic wine has been gaining attention and popularity in the international market. Tontine Wines is one of the earliest large-scale wine companies in China that engaged in the production of organic wines. The Group pays high regard to passing on traditional wine making techniques and brand building. We are committed to developing high-quality organic wine products using the unique mountain grapes in China. We will also continue to step up efforts in the development of "Characteristic Production Area + Unique Brand + Distinctive Experience" to develop more products with regional features, so as to continuously expand our product categories."

The Spring Edition of 13th International PAR Organic Wine Award (2021) was held in Frasdorf, Germany. Competing for the awards of this edition were 812 organic wines from 21 countries, an increase of 164 competing wines and 3 participating countries when compared to those of the corresponding period of last year. The wines were evaluated according to their product category, origin, style and marketability, and assessed by a jury comprising PAR certified masters and guest tasters who tasted the wines blindly according to the PAR testing method.

About China Tontine Wines Group Limited

China Tontine Wines Group Limited is one of the leading sweet wine producers in China. Unique taste, premium quality and top-notch operation earn the Group numerous awards. For instance, the Group's white ice wine under Lingge series was awarded the "2019-2020 Quality Ice Wine Brand" at the 7th China Wine Conference in 2020; the Tontine red ice wine and distilled grape liquor of Yaaru Wine won a gold medal and quality award respectively at the 2020 International Leading Wine & Spirits Quality Awards (ILA). In addition, the distilled grape liquor of Yaaru Wine, also won the bronze medal in the 2020 Tonghua Tourism Product Competition and 2020 Jilin tourism Product Competition.

The exceptional quality of Tontine Wines' products is much attributable to the Group's commitment to quality assurance and its grape supply from Ji'an city in Jilin Province, one of the few regions in the world that can cultivate the unique mountain grapes. The Group is dedicated to diversify its product portfolio and will continue to explore and develop niche markets, to cater to the ever changing consumer demands. The Group currently offers over 130 types of wine products sold through 106 distributors in 20 provinces, 3 autonomous regions and 4 direct-controlled municipal cities in China. The Company's shares were listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since November 2009.

