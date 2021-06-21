Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
Rritual-News! Die größte Supermarktkette der USA und das Turbo-Startup - Strong Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.06.2021 | 17:29
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of
Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to a new
Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System on February 21st, 2022. 



Introduction

The replatforming project currently offers testing of trading and clearing
functionality in the EqD Test and the Ext4 environments according to the
following availability: 

- Trading hours: Production hours, please see EqD Trading Re-platform Market
Model for details 
- Weekly Maintenance day: Wednesday

The Known Limitations document is available in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq
Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform" and is updated
continuously. 



NEW! Protocol updates for OUCH and ITCH

In addition to the protocol specifications updates made available on May 31st,
updated versions of the ITCH and OUCH specifications are available in Member
Portal. The new ITCH specification with version number 1.0-0.5 will be
effective in the EqD Test environment as of June 23rd. The specifications can
be found in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq Resources", "Equity Derivatives
Trading Replatform" and are considered final. 



NEW! Nasdaq Nordic Trader Front-end

The new web-based Nasdaq Nordic Trader Front-end is now available. Order form
for ordering users can be found under "User Accounts" on the Member Portal
start page. 


Clearing and Genium INET

External Test 4 (EXT4) is connected to EqD Test as clearing instance. Full
clearing cycle is available for equity derivatives instruments. Fixed Income
and Commodities will be available for testing at a later stage. Back office
users for EXT4 can be requested in Member Portal. 

A document named Genium INET Changes outlining the impact on clearing and
Genium INET is available in the Member Portal. 



Replatforming webpage

Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivative Trading
System is available on the replatforming webpage:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration 



Port requests

Requests for test ports (FIX and OUCH Order Entry, FIX Drop, GLIMPSE, ITCH
Re-request) can be submitted via the Member Portal. 



Further information


For port requests, please contact:

Member Services
E-mail: ms.gi@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6660

For technical questions, please contact:

Technical Support
E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6750


For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact:

Anders Bergström
E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 7364

or

Riitta Pesiö
E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com
Tel: +46 8 405 6437

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003051
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.