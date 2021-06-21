NASDAQ OMX Nordic: IT - Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform Update

As previously announced, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will migrate the trading of Nordic equity derivatives, currently on the Genium INET platform, to a new Nordic Equity Derivates Trading System on February 21st, 2022. Introduction The replatforming project currently offers testing of trading and clearing functionality in the EqD Test and the Ext4 environments according to the following availability: - Trading hours: Production hours, please see EqD Trading Re-platform Market Model for details - Weekly Maintenance day: Wednesday The Known Limitations document is available in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform" and is updated continuously. NEW! Protocol updates for OUCH and ITCH In addition to the protocol specifications updates made available on May 31st, updated versions of the ITCH and OUCH specifications are available in Member Portal. The new ITCH specification with version number 1.0-0.5 will be effective in the EqD Test environment as of June 23rd. The specifications can be found in the Member Portal under "Nasdaq Resources", "Equity Derivatives Trading Replatform" and are considered final. NEW! Nasdaq Nordic Trader Front-end The new web-based Nasdaq Nordic Trader Front-end is now available. Order form for ordering users can be found under "User Accounts" on the Member Portal start page. Clearing and Genium INET External Test 4 (EXT4) is connected to EqD Test as clearing instance. Full clearing cycle is available for equity derivatives instruments. Fixed Income and Commodities will be available for testing at a later stage. Back office users for EXT4 can be requested in Member Portal. A document named Genium INET Changes outlining the impact on clearing and Genium INET is available in the Member Portal. Replatforming webpage Latest information on the migration to the new Nordic Equity Derivative Trading System is available on the replatforming webpage: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nordic-equity-derivatives-platform-migration Port requests Requests for test ports (FIX and OUCH Order Entry, FIX Drop, GLIMPSE, ITCH Re-request) can be submitted via the Member Portal. Further information For port requests, please contact: Member Services E-mail: ms.gi@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6660 For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6750 For questions regarding this IT-Notice, please contact: Anders Bergström E-mail: anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 7364 or Riitta Pesiö E-mail: riitta.pesio@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6437 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003051