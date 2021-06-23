Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
Breaking News! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt das NASDAQ-IPO?
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
Stuttgart
23.06.21
09:08 Uhr
21,400 Euro
+0,170
+0,80 %
PR Newswire
23.06.2021 | 08:22
Castellum's half-year report January-June 2021 to be published on July 15, 2021 - invitation to teleconference

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday July 15, 2021, 08:00 (CET), Castellum will publish the half-year report January-June 2021. Investors, analysts and journalists are hereby invited to participate in a teleconference at 09:00 (CET) on the same date.

The half-year report will be presented during the teleconference which will be hosted by Castellum's CEO Henrik Saxborn and CFO Ulrika Danielsson. The presentation will also include a Q&A session and will be held in English.

Date:

July 15, 2021

Time:

Report published 08:00 (CET)

Teleconference 09:00 (CET)

To participate in the teleconference, please dial in on any of the telephone numbers below at least ten minutes before the teleconference:

SE:

+46 8 505 583 68

UK:

+44 333 300 92 71

US:

+1 646 722 49 03

NL:

+31 207 219 495

You can access the presentation and the conference via the streaming link below:

https://financialhearings.com/event/13289

The half-year report 2021 and presentation will be available on Castellum.se:

https://www.castellum.se/en/Investorrelations/financial-reports/

For further information, please contact:

Ulrika Danielsson, CFO, Castellum AB, phone +46 706 47 12 61

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-s-half-year-report-january-june-2021-to-be-published-on-july-15--2021---invitation-to-tele,c3371684

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8364/3371684/1435652.pdf

Press release 210623

© 2021 PR Newswire
