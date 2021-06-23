Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.06.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2021 | 17:17
SSH Communications Security Corporation: PRESS RELEASE: Redeye's initiating research coverage on SSH.COM has been published

Redeye'sinitiating research coverage on SSH.COM has been published


Helsinki, Finland - June23rd, 2021- As announced on April 7th, 2021 the technology sector-focused Swedish investment bank Redeye) has initiated research coverage of SSH.COM. The first report is now available on their website through free registeringedeye reporton SSH.COM).


About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industries.

We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company's shares.


For more information:
Kristian Nieminen
SSH.COM
+358 50 3777970
kristian.nieminen@ssh.com

###


