Gold Springs Resources Corporation: Gold Springs Resource Announces New President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Antonio Canton as President and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Matias Herrero, who will step down effective June 30, 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Canton is a Swiss Certified Public Accountant and experienced businessman with deep expertise in finance and marketing. He has been an active director of the Company for more than 10 years. He was instrumental in negotiating the merger between the Company (then named South American Silver Corp.) and High Desert Gold Corp. that resulted in the Company acquiring the Gold Springs project. Together with management of the Company, he negotiated the settlement agreement with the Government of Bolivia to settle the Company's international arbitration against Bolivia for the 2012 expropriation of the Malku Khota project. Most recently, he was instrumental in structuring the Company's non-equity financing structure with a view to raising up to US$20 million to fund drilling programs at the Gold Springs project (please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 20 and 27, 2021).

Tina Woodside-Shaw, Chair of the Board of GRC, said "I am very pleased that Antonio is now taking on the role as the President and CEO of the Company. He brings a wealth of experience to the CEO role, and has been a key contributor in shaping the Company's strategic direction over the last 10 years. I would also like to thank Matias for his contribution during the past two years as CEO of the Company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors."

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC) and (OTCQB:GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources at multiple targets at the Gold Springs project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

