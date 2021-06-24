Streetwear Mogul Sprayground Releases First-Ever SWIMWEAR Collection for Just In Time For Summer

Everyone's Favorite Backpack Brand Sprayground Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Swimwear Collection Made For Women, Men and Kids

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / Sprayground - the world's most innovative accessory, backpack and influential streetwear brand, known for its unique and vibrant designs, has dropped their first capsule collection of fashion-art focused swimwear collection made for women, men and kids, just as the world begins to re-open and beach vacays are at the top of the agenda!

The collection was designed to make everyone look and feel their best; providing Sprayground fans with the most original and elevated designs to flaunt as their summer uniform this year. The collection includes 25 unique pieces, many that match for a 'his and hers' look or even to match with the kids. The designs include Sprayground's iconic shark-mouth trademark design - a collectible art piece, as well as taking inspiration from previous collections that are now fan-favorites.

Known for their elaborate and artistic approach to backpack designs, Sprayground is now putting that same inspiration and artistic twist into bathing shorts and bikinis for the whole family.

David BenDavid, the Founder and Creative Director of Sprayground, commented on the upcoming collection: "Now that our world is finally re-opening and summer is here, we wanted to surprise our fans with a unique line of quality focused swimwear, something our fans have been longing for! For this collection we want to make everyone feel comfortable, while looking and feeling amazing. We're super excited for Sprayground fans and new customers alike to get their hands on our first ever swimwear collection - and remember, once it's gone, it's gone!"

The much anticipated collection will drop this month at www.sprayground.com and exclusive boutiques worldwide.

