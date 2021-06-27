Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 27.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Vier auf einen Streich! Heiße Kiste am Montag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890447 ISIN: AT0000938204 Ticker-Symbol: MYM 
Tradegate
25.06.21
20:10 Uhr
182,20 Euro
-0,20
-0,11 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
181,60182,6026.06.
182,00182,6025.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LENZING
LENZING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LENZING AG104,80-1,13 %
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG182,20-0,11 %
STRABAG SE37,500-12,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.