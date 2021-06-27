Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group ("MM") and Oaktree Capital Management have reached a firm intention on the sale of MM's virgin fiber cartonboard mills located in Eerbeek, Netherlands, and Baiersbronn, Germany, to Oaktree for an equity value of Euro 104.6 mn and net debt subject to final closing accounts. Eerbeek and Baiersbronn together have an annual capacity of about 245kt of virgin fiber cartonboard (FBB) produced on two board machines and employ approximately 400 people. Sales reached Euro 195 mn in 2020. The divestment is in line with and forms part of MM's strategy to focus on new acquisitions and growth capex.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: 1.45% Strabag: The publicly listed construction group Strabag SE Group has been awarded the contract to upgrade a 30 km section of ...

