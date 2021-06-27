Exports/Imports Austria: In 2020, total imports amounted to Euro 144.42 bn and total exports added up to Euro 142.57 bn, according to final results by Statistics Austria. Compared to 2019, Austrian imports decreased by 8.5% and Austrian exports declined by 7.1%. The balance of trade thus showed a deficit of Euro 1.85 bn. Working-day adjusted, the rates of decrease were 8.8% for imports and 7.5% for exports. Immofinanz: The extraordinary shareholders' meeting of S Immo AG did not pass a resolution on the amendments to the Articles of Association regarding the maximum voting right. This means that a condition of the takeover offer by Immofinanz to the shareholders of S Immo has not been fulfilled. Real estate company will communicate a decision on the takeover offer in a timely ...

