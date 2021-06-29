Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Rritual Superfoods lässt die C-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2021 | 08:41
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Virala Acquisition Company

June 29, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Virala
Acquisition Company Plc shares (short name: VACSPAC) commence today on Nasdaq
Helsinki Main Market. Virala Acquisition Company belongs to the Financials
sector. The company is the 109th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's
Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 14th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki
in 2021. Virala Acquisition Company is the first SPAC, Special Purpose
Acquisition Company, to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Virala Acquisition Company Plc (VAC) is a Finnish acquisition company, tailored
to the Finnish capital markets. The goal of VAC is to identify and execute one
or more acquisitions that aim to create significant value for both the
shareholders and the target company, as well as diversify the Finnish capital
markets. VAC seeks one or more companies with an estimated enterprise value
ranging from approximately EUR 50 to EUR 500 million. A suitable target could
be, for example, a growth-oriented family business, or VAC could carve out an
individual business from a larger company, if VAC feels the individual business
could be more efficiently developed as a separate company. The initial
intention is to acquire the target company with VAC's shares, as this will
enable VAC to use a significant part of the capital raised in the offering to
develop the combined company. The founding shareholder of VAC is the industrial
enterprise Virala Corporation which has committed to act as a long-term anchor
owner and developer of the companies to be acquired. 

"We believe we can offer target companies a unique opportunity to realize their
ambitious plans. Due to the strong interest shown by investors from the very
beginning we decided to increase the size of the offering substantially
compared to our original target. Together, we will now be able to complete a
truly significant acquisition. On behalf of our team, I am very pleased with
the result of our initial public offering. We have an exceptionally strong team
and next we will harness the power of our networks to find the best possible
target company to acquire. The search has now officially begun!", says Johannes
Schulman, CEO of Virala Acquisition Company. "The successful offering also
shows that we have succeeded in building a model that the investors in the
offering trust. I am particularly pleased that we were able to offer a good
allocation to so many retail investors. Often in IPOs the number of shares
allocated to individual retail investors has remained small. Thanks to the
offering, our company now has a strong and diverse shareholder base." 

"We are excited to welcome Virala Acquisition Company as the first SPAC on
Nasdaq Helsinki", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We look
forward to support Virala Acquisition Company as they begin their search for
the suitable company to acquire." 

"Virala Acquisition Company is the fifth company to enter Nasdaq Nordic market
as a SPAC," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "SPACs
continue to attract the interest of European issuers as a way to enter the
public market. We warmly welcome Virala Acquisition Company to our strong
Nordic markets." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki
Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn
AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the
common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and
Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0) 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.