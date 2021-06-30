PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors -2

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.06.2021
TAAT Global Q2 Zahlen: 317% Wachstum! - Schneller und stärker als erwartet!
WKN: A14Z6A ISIN: US7821834048 Ticker-Symbol: RG2A 
Stuttgart
30.06.21
08:06 Uhr
0,950 Euro
-0,035
-3,55 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
30.06.2021 | 10:01
DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 28, 2021 

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) 
PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 28, 2021 
30-Jun-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on June 28, 2021 
 
PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a 
meeting in absentia on June 28, 2021. 
 
Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: 
 
Item 1: On approval of report on preliminary results of execution of the business-plan for 2021 including actual 
results of the first quarter of 2021 (including the report on execution of Investment program including comprehensive 
modernization program of generating facilities for the first quarter of 2021). 
Adopted resolution: 
To approve the report on interim performance results of the Company's Business Plan for 2021, taking into account the 
actual results for Q1 2021 (including the report on the implementation of the Investment Program, including the Complex 
Modernization Program for Generating Facilities, for Q1 2021) as per Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes. 
 
Item 2: On approval of transaction of gratuitous transfer of Company's property. 
Adopted resolution: 
 1.        To approve the signing of the Agreement on gratuitous transfer (donation) of the property 
  (hereinafter - "the Agreement") on the following material terms: 
Parties to the Agreement: 
The Donor - the Company; 
The Donee - municipality - urban district Zeya of the Amur Oblast, represented by the Administration of Zeya. 
Subject matter of the Agreement: 
The Donor shall gratuitously transfer, and the Donee shall take into municipality ownership the movable and immovable 
property facilities of the fire-engine house under the list given in Schedule No. 2 to the Minutes. 
 2.        To approve the signing of the Agreement on gratuitous transfer (donation) of the property 
  (hereinafter - "the Agreement") on the following material terms: 
Parties to the Agreement: 
The Donor - the Company; 
The Donee - municipality - rural settlement Zaragizh of Chereksky municipal district of the Kabardino-Balkar Republic 
represented by the Local Administration of rural settlement Zaragizh. 
Subject matter of the Agreement: 
The Donor shall gratuitously transfer, and the Donee shall take 
into municipality ownership the immovable property facility "Combined bridge - cattle road" (cadastral number 
07:05:1500000:386, an area of 147.3 sq.m, purpose: road transport facilities, located at Zaragizhskaya HPP, Chereksky 
district, Kabardino-Balkar Republic). 
 
Item 3: On determining the position of the Company's (Company's representatives) on the agenda of the governing bodies 
of subsidiaries: 
3.1. On Determining the Company (the Company's Delegates) Stand on the LLC SHPPs of Stavropol Krai and 
Karachay-Cherkessia Management Bodies Agenda Item: 
Consent to the major transaction (a series of associated transactions) - agreements for the sale and purchase of 
property of Ust-Dzhegutinskaya SHPP, an SHPP at the water intake of the Bolshoy Zelenchuk River and Barsuchkovskaya 
SHPP between LLC SHPPs of Stavropol Krai and Karachay-Cherkessia and RusHydro. 
Adopted resolution: 
To authorize the Company's delegates in management bodies of LLC SHPPs of Stavropol Krai and Karachay-Cherkessia, when 
considering the item "Consent to the major transaction (a series of associated transactions) - agreements for the sale 
and purchase of property of Ust-Dzhegutinskaya SHPP, an SHPP at the water intake of the Bolshoy Zelenchuk River and 
Barsuchkovskaya SHPP between LLC SHPPs of Stavropol Krai and Karachay-Cherkessia and RusHydro", to vote "For" the 
resolution to be adopted as follows: 
To give consent to the major transaction (a series of associated transactions) - agreements for the sale and purchase 
of property of Ust-Dzhegutinskaya SHPP, an SHPP at the water intake of the Bolshoy Zelenchuk River and Barsuchkovskaya 
SHPP between LLC SHPPs of Stavropol Krai and Karachay-Cherkessia and RusHydro (hereinafter, "the Agreements") on the 
following material terms: 
Parties to Agreement: 
The Seller - LLC SHPPs of Stavropol Krai and Karachay-Cherkessia; 
The Buyer - RusHydro. 
Subject matter of Agreement: 
The Seller shall transfer into the ownership of the Buyer, and the Buyer shall accept and pay for, the movable, 
immovable and other property possessed by Ust-Dzhegutinskaya SHPP, an SHPP at the water intake of the Bolshoy Zelenchuk 
River and Barsuchkovskaya SHPP as set forth in Schedules Nos. 3.1 - 3.10 to the Minutes (hereinafter, "the Property"). 
 
 
3.2. On Determining the Company (the Company's Delegates) Stand on the LLC Verkhnebalkarskaya SHPP General Shareholders 
Meeting Agenda Item: 
Consent to the major transaction - conclusion of an Agreement for the sale and purchase of property of 
Verkhnebalkarskaya SHPP. 
Adopted resolution: 
To authorize the Company's delegates present at the LLC Verkhnebalkarskaya SHPP General Shareholders Meeting, when 
considering the item "Consent to the major transaction - conclusion of an Agreement for the sale and purchase of 
property of Verkhnebalkarskaya SHPP", to vote "For" the resolution to be adopted as follows: 
To give consent to the major transaction - conclusion of an Agreement for the sale and purchase of property of 
Verkhnebalkarskaya SHPP (hereinafter, "the Agreement") on the following material terms: 
Parties to Agreement: 
The Seller - LLC Verkhnebalkarskaya Small SHPP; 
The Buyer - RusHydro. 
Subject matter of Agreement: 
The Seller shall transfer into the ownership of the Buyer, and the Buyer shall accept and pay for, the movable, 
immovable and other property possessed by Verkhnebalkarskaya SHPP (hereinafter, "the Property") as set forth in 
Schedules Nos. 4.1 - 4.4 to the Minutes. 
 
 
3.3. Confidential. 
Adopted Resolution: Confidential. 
 
Item 4: On consideration of issues materially important for the Company: 
4.1.1. On the consolidation of constructed heat generation facilities of the Far East on the base of JSC FEGC. 
Adopted resolution: 
 1.        To consider appropriate the consolidation the following assets on the base of JSC FEGC through 
  reorganization of the companies that are the owners of the specified assets or through contribution to the 
  authorized capital of JSC FEGC: 
 -        Blagoveshchenskaya CHPP; 
 -        CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan; 
 -        Vostochnaya CHPP; 
 -        Trunk heating systems of CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan (scheme of heat power output). 
   2.        The Management Board of the Company shall initiate the receipt of the directives from the 
    Government of the Russian Federation, required to change the share of the Company's participation in JSC FEGC 
    and terminate the Company's participation in the reorganized companies. 
 
4.1.2. On Determining the Company (the Company's Delegates) Stand on the JSC RAO ES of the East Board of Directors 
Meeting Agenda Item: 
Execution of a transaction related to the alienation of property, which purpose of use is the transmission of electric 
and thermal energy. 
Adopted resolution: 
To authorize the Company's delegates in the JSC RAO ES of the East Board of Directors, when considering the item " 
Execution of a transaction related to the alienation of property, which purpose of use is the transmission of electric 
and thermal energy", to vote "For" the resolution to be adopted as follows: 
To approve execution by JSC RAO ES of the East of a transaction related to the alienation of property representing 
fixed assets, which purpose of use is the transmission of electric and thermal energy, on the following material terms: 
Parties to transaction: 
The Seller - JSC RAO ES of the East; 
The Buyer - JSC CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan. 
Subject matter of transaction: 
The Seller shall transfer into the ownership of the Buyer, and the Buyer shall accept and pay for, main heat networks 
of CHPP in Sovetskaya Gavan (scheme of heat power output) as set forth in Schedule No. 5 to the Minutes (hereinafter, 
"the Property"). 
 
 
4.2. On the progress status of priority projects for the construction of facilities in the Far East. 
Adopted resolution: 
To take into consideration the information on the progress status of priority projects for the construction of 
facilities in the Far East as of March 31, 2021 (Schedule No. 6 to the Minutes). 
 
4.3. Confidential. 
Adopted resolution: Confidential. 
 
4.4. On development of small-HPP at RusHydro. 
Adopted resolution: 
To take into consideration the information on development of small-HPP at RusHydro (Schedule No. 7 to the Minutes). 
 
4.5. On amending the Unified Regulation on the Procurement of Products for the Needs of RusHydro Group. 
Adopted resolution: 
 1.        To amend the Unified Regulation on the Procurement of Products for the Needs of RusHydro Group, 
  approved by the resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company (Minutes No. 329 dated May 28, 2021) as per 
  Schedule No. 8 to the Minutes. 
 2.        The Chairman of the Management Board - the General Director of the Company shall ensure that the 
  controlled entities that have joined the Unified Regulation on the Procurement of Products for the Needs of 
  RusHydro Group are notified of the respective amendments within 10 business days from the date of adoption of this 
  resolution. 
 
4.6. On consideration of the reports on the performance results of the Committees under the Board of Directors of 
RusHydro, for the 2020-2021 corporate year. 
Adopted resolution: 
 1.        To approve the report on the performance results of the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors 
  of the Company for the 2020-2021 corporate year (Schedule No. 9 to the Minutes).

2.        To approve the report on the performance results of the HR and Remunerations (Nominations) Committee 
  under the Board of Directors of the Company for the 2020-2021 corporate year (Schedule No. 10 to the Minutes). 
 3.        To approve the report on the performance results of the Strategy Committee under the Board of 
  Directors of the Company for the 2020-2021 corporate year (Schedule No. 11 to the Minutes). 
 4.        To approve the report on the performance results of the Investments Committee under the Board of 
  Directors of the Company for the 2020-2021 corporate year (Schedule No. 12 to the Minutes). 
 5.        To approve the report on the performance results of the Reliability, Energy Efficiency and 
  Innovations Committee under the Board of Directors of the Company for the 2020-2021 corporate year (Schedule No. 13 
  to the Minutes). 
 6.        To approve the report on the performance results of the Far East Power Industry Development Committee 
  under the Board of Directors of the Company for the 2020-2021 corporate year (Schedule No. 14 to the Minutes). 
 
 
 
About RusHydro 
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is 
the third hydropower company in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation 
capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. 
 
For more information: 
Investor Relations Department 
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 
ir@rushydro.ru 
 
The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future 
events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 
"expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms 
or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events 
or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events 
and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors 
could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking 
statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with 
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically 
related to RusHydro and its operations. 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      HYDR 
LEI Code:    2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  114568 
EQS News ID:  1213694 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213694&application_name=news

© 2021 Dow Jones News
