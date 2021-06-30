DGAP-News: Nemesis Asset Management / Key word(s): Product Launch

NEMESIS CYBER ONE



30.06.2021 / 09:32

London based Nemesis Asset Management LLP is announcing the launch of Nemesis Cyber One an actively managed certificate focused exclusively on cyber security companies. This project is the result of a partnership and advisory agreement between Nemesis Asset Management and Mr. Mihai Ivascu, CEO of Modex.

The global cyber warfare is playing an increasingly important role in the current state of geopolitics recently. The new reality leads to massive spending both in offensive and defensive cyber solutions, most of them being provided by the leading US listed cybersecurity companies. After months of analysis, the joint team selected a strong mix of high performing cyber tech companies as part of the Nemesis Cyber One portfolio.

Pier Alberto Furno CEO of Nemesis Asset Management commented, "The world will be massively influenced by cybersecurity in the coming years and worldwide spending for cybersecurity will increase exponentially. It's a pleasure to be partnering and co-managing this project with Mr. Ivascu who has a tremendous knowledge and entrepreneurial experience in this area".

Serial tech entrepreneur Mihai Ivascu the CEO of data protection company Modex commented: "As 90% of the world's data was produced in the last 24 months, the need for data and critical infrastructure protection is becoming a top priority for executives and governments around the world and a new reality in the tech industry. We have designed the Nemesis Cyber One product as a constructive mix between our applied experience of building companies and products in the cybersecurity space, and the proven expertise of Nemesis, one of the leading global asset managers with a very smart approach towards the fastest growing area of tech."

About Nemesis Asset Management

Nemesis is an independent fully regulated asset management company created when Pier-Alberto Furno, a long-only fund manager and formerly the minority investor in an asset management joint venture with Lehman Brothers, bought out the shares that belonged to the defunct investment bank and launched the new investment management company.

The company is based in London, Monaco and Lugano covering all aspects related to wealth management, independent advisory services, execution services, discretionary asset management and fund management for individuals, corporations, foundations and trusts.

Nemesis focuses on delivering long-term investment performance whilst providing a high level of service, full transparency and clear communication to our clients independently and free of outside influence from brokers, banks or other institutions. Nemesis's team

combines over 50 years of investment banking and asset management experience.

About Mihai Ivascu

Serial technology entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of London based cyber tech group Modex Technologies, creators of the patented data protection technology Blockchain Database, with offices in Washington DC, Silicon Valley and Bucharest. Winner of EY Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year in Technology in 2020, the Aspen Institute member had built multiple products and cyber teams in highly regulated areas, validated by advanced technology and co-selling agreements with tech giants like Microsoft, UiPath, or Elastic.

As an early-stage tech investor and result-driven executive, he holds positions in various tech startups and advisory Boards, managing to have a transformational role given his practical expertise. Over the years, Mihai graduated from various executive training programs from Harvard, MIT, Stanford University and holds an MBA in Innovation Management, being enrolled in a DBA at INSEEC Group focused on applied cybersecurity. Awarded Forbes 30 Under 30 and finalist of Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year, Mihai is an experienced trader and entrepreneurship mentor for young tech executives in the cyber and data protection space.

