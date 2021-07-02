Anzeige
02.07.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of VEF AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (378/21)

On request of VEF AB (publ), company registration number 559288-0362, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from July 5, 2021. 

The company has 834,477,168 shares as per today's date.

Short Name:               VEFAB          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Total number of shares in the company: 834,477,168       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0016128151      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             228862         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559288-0362       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto
Securities AB. For further information, please contact Pareto Securities AB on
+46 8 402 50 00 or certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.
