Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2021) - ARROW Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced AIM listing and financing process (please also refer to the Company's press release of May 25th, 2021).

As previously announced, the Company intends to seek a dual listing through an admission of its common shares to trading on the AIM market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"). The Company intends to concurrently pursue an offering ("Offering") of its common shares to fund an expanded capital program, the marketing for which is due to commence in mid-July. Arrow has retained Arden Partners Plc ("Arden") and Auctus Advisors LLP ("Auctus") to act as the Company's joint brokers on the offering. Arden has been appointed as the Company's Nominated Advisor ("NOMAD").

The Company intends to raise US$ 12 million (approximately GBP 8.4 million, based on the current USD:GBP exchange rate), which is expected to fund the drilling of two wells at Rio Cravo Este ("RCE"), the drilling of one well at Carrizales Norte ("CN"), and the balance for additional working capital.

With the proceeds of a successful Offering, the Company expects to be able to reach a production level of approximately 3,000 boe/d within a period of approximately 18 months following the closing of the Offering, primarily by drilling additional wells at RCE and CN. The drilling program is expected to be funded by the proceeds from the Offering as well as cash flow generated from operations. The Company's ability to reach this production level will depend on additional factors, including but not limited to oil prices, drilling results, the cost of drilling the wells and the availability of drilling rigs within Colombia on commercial terms.

Following completion of the Offering, the Company's common shares will be admitted to trading on AIM. The Company's common shares will continue to be listed and to trade on the TSX-V in Canada.

As previously described in its May 25th, 2021 press release, Arrow believes the dual listing will provide it with several advantages, which include:

Enhancing liquidity for the Company's shareholders and providing direct access to the London capital markets, which are among the global leaders for capital formation in the oil & gas sector;

Enabling the Company to access a wider range of potential investors and broaden its investor base;

Improving the Company's ability to access further funding from international capital markets and to finance the future growth of the business consistent with its current strategy; and

Enhancing the Company's reputation and financial standing in Colombia.

The intended Admission and Offering are consistent with the management and Board's objectives of creating maximum value for shareholders by pursuing a strategy focused on the Company's core assets and unlocking the potential of the Company's rich asset base. In line with this strategy, the Company is in negotiations over the disposal of its non-core, 10% working interest in the Ombu (Capella) asset. This transaction, if consummated, may be completed prior to or after the intended Admission.

About ARROW Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow. Arrow's seasoned team is led by a hands-on executive team supported by an experienced board. Arrow is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL."

For further information contact:

Marshall Abbott

Chief Executive Officer

mabbott@arrowexploration.ca

(403) 651-5995

Max Satel

EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

msatel@arrowexploration.ca

(416) 904-2258

