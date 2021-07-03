- (PLX AI) - Castellum buys Finnish real estate company Kielo for SEK 6.5 billion from Blackstone Tactical Opportunities and Brunswick Real Estate.
- • Kielo owns 22 office properties in Finland's growth centres and fastest growing university towns, featuring flexible office space, conference venues and co-working areas
- • Helsinki Metropolitan Area accounts for more than 40% of Kielo's rental income, while the remainder is distributed between the university towns of Tampere, Turku, Jyväskylä and Lahti
- • Rental value: approximately SEK 0.6 billion/year
- • Average contract duration: 3 years
- • Economical occupancy rate: 86%
