Agrana: Tate & Lyle, a leading global provider of food and beverage solutions and ingredients, announces a new long-term partnership in Brazil with Agrana Fruit, a global leader in fruit preparations. The agreement establishes new manufacturing dynamics for Brazil's fruit preparations segment, bringing more innovation to the sector. With the partnership, which starts in September, Tate & Lyle Brazil will transfer the production of fruit preparations from its facility in Juiz de Fora (MG) to Agrana Fruit's facility with cutting-edge equipment in Cabreúva, in the countryside of São Paulo. The decision aims to optimise the production process, offering innovative solutions to meet customer demand aligned with the main trends in the sector. "With this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...