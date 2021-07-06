Q2-21 Accomplishments and Q3 Plans

As we began the second quarter, the company, along with the rest of the country, was focused on developing antibodies against Covid-19 that could be used as therapeutic and/or diagnostic tools. Because of the apparent effectiveness of the vaccines and other measures, Covid cases have decreased dramatically, necessitating a reprioritization of Halberd's research efforts.

Since Halberd is a small company, we must compete in areas in which the large companies have not been successful, or could not venture due to our intellectual property. Our strong position on extracorporeal treatment of disease as well as the unfulfilled need for effective treatments for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and many other diseases made our decision mandatory. Application of Halberd's patented technology required development of proprietary antibodies and the conjugation of metallic nanoparticles to facilitate eradication of disease antigens via radio frequency (RF) and lasers. Due to ASU's and GreenBioAZ's expertise in developing and conjugating antibodies with metallic nanoparticles, Halberd decided to capitalize on their talents to develop treatments for AD and other diseases.

Eradication of the conjugated antibody-antigen-nanoparticle requires the optimum expertise in the fields of physics, radio frequency and laser applications. To this end, we engaged Youngstown State University as a research partner on this endeavor.

Very late in the second quarter, our research led us to a new concept for elimination of target disease antigens which may not require conjugation of metallic nanoparticles with designed antibodies or exposure to RF or laser emissive energy. This concept will be developed concurrently with the above described approaches to determine feasibility.

STOCK PERFORMANCE

Because of the reallocation of research efforts described above, stock performance during the second quarter trended downward. Now that we have solidified our focus on non-transient medical conditions, will be launching our Vita-Shield-Max immune support product, anticipate up listing to the OTCQB index and are petitioning for listing on a Canadian exchange, we believe the negative factors impacting our stock price in the second quarter should be removed.

REVIEW OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS vs OBJECTIVES

2Q Objective 2Q Results Upgrade corporate listing on the OTC stock market index to better support real stockholder value. All necessary materials have been prepared and supplied to our contract CPA for final review and submission to the auditors. Once the audit is complete and accurate as we expect it to be, it will be submitted to the OTC governing body for listing on the OTCQB Index. Counsel is preparing the Form 10 application in anticipation of near-term audit approval. Engage marketing professionals for VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM Immune Booster roll out. Late term content revisions to the Vita-Shield-Max formulation and attendant label changes have moved product availability into the third quarter. Actions by marketing professionals await first samples. A one-hundred and twenty page compilation of medical articles supporting the constituents in our formulation has been prepared and is available here. Perform testing of radio frequency eradication of E. Coli and SARS-CoV-2 antigens in conjunction with GreenBioAZ and Youngstown State University. Calibration testing of both laser and radio frequency (RF) equipment as well as temperature measurement and monitoring techniques has been conducted. Laser performance has exceeded RF performance to date, although further tests with larger nanoparticles and dedicated equipment are in process to explore RF's true capabilities. Plans are in place to begin conducting initial eradication capabilities on E. Coli by mid-July. Pending successful radio frequency eradication of E. Coli and SARS-CoV-2 antigens, initiate testing on other disease pathogens. Due to the widespread use of the Covid vaccine and declining cases, a realignment of our research priorities away from Covid treatments and diagnostics and towards Alzheimer's Disease (AD) was necessitated. AD is considered incurable, but we believe that our proprietary technologies could lead to effective treatments long sought by the medical profession.



Eradication of E. Coli in the laboratory is the first step in providing proof of concept for our proprietary technology. Investigate potential laser eradication of pathogens using patent-pending fluorescent antibodies and advanced technology computer targeting. This was related to the Covid research, which has been displaced by higher priority disease targets. Explore potential corporate relationships that advance the laser ablation technology. This objective has been moved to the third and fourth quarters of this year, when such discussions would be facilitated by demonstrated laboratory successes of Halberd's patented and patent pending technologies. Continue search for personnel with skills and experience that strengthen Halberd's technology and business base. Dr. William G. Sturrus, Chair of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology, and Earth Sciences Department at Youngstown State University was a very important addition to the Halberd team. He has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience in the fields of radiofrequency and laser application. Search for development and manufacturing partner for potential anti-addiction patch production. This project has been put on Hold in lieu of more pressing and promising research projects involving treatments for Alzheimer's Disease. Explore potential relationships with corporate entities relative to sale/licensing of Halberd technologies with proceeds funding ongoing research into new technologies. Halberd has conducted discussions with three different corporate entities, but no beneficial relationships would have resulted. We have strategically decided to put on hold such discussions until we can demonstrate success in our E. coli and AD treatment projects. We believe Halberd's position would be much stronger following demonstrated proof of concept testing. File provisional patent applications for all technical developments to preserve intellectual property and value to Halberd's stockholders. Halberd filed two European PCTs and one new U.S. provisional patent application in the second quarter. To date Halberd has filed nine provisional patent applications with several others in development. We believe a strong patent position increases Halberd's value in the market. Distribute 4-6 press releases per month. Halberd issued seventeen press releases in the second quarter for an average of 5-2/3 press releases per month. Expand email subscriber list to enhance direct communication Halberd has been able to maintain the number of subscribers on its email list. Increase Halberd's stock price by at least 100% Due to a shift in focus away from Covid, Halberd was unable to achieve this target. We anticipate a substantial increase in stock price in the third quarter as we upgrade to OTCQB status, announce laboratory success in eradicating E. Coli and Alzheimer's Disease building blocks through RF and laser exposure processes.

Q3 OBJECTIVES

Establish proof-of concept for eradication of E. Coli via RF and laser as a first step towards development of a treatment for Alzheimer's Disease.

Conduct laboratory experimentation on the effectiveness of a new concept for the extracorporeal capture and removal of disease antigens without the need for metallic nanoparticles. (Details to be provided pending patent application filings).

Launch immune support product to the market.

Complete application for up listing HALB to OTCQB index.

Complete application for Halberd Corp.'s listing on one of the Canadian stock exchanges.

Continue issuing press releases at the rate of 4-6/mo.

SUMMARY

Halberd continues to strive to deliver maximum value to our shareholders by adjusting our research and development focus to take advantage of potential market opportunities and emerging technologies. We believe that our recent shift to address infectious and neurodegenerative diseases will position the company for unprecedented growth. We appreciate our stockholders that have continued to support and encourage our efforts.

Sincerely,

William A. Hartman

Chairman, President & CEO

HALBERD CORPORATION

w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com

support@halberdcorporation.com

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC Pink: HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It holds the exclusive worldwide rights to several patent- and PCT-pending extracorporeal treatments for COVID-19 and other medical maladies: Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

