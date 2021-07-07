HIGHLIGHTS

Reject samples from the 2020 drilling campaign have arrived at MinAnalytical in Perth, Western Australia for analysis by PhotonAssay





Samples had been integrated in the laboratory schedule ahead of delivery to allow for immediate start at reception and analysis has started





Whole rock analysis to be conducted capturing visible gold, observed in core and potentially not reflected in standard fire assays





Historical analysis from 2010/11 programs highlighted that fire assays under called grades by on average 34% compared with screen fire assays





Analysis run in conjunction with large scale heterogeneity test quantifying the nature of the high-grade gold at the Eastmain deposit





Understanding and quantifying the nature of high-grade gold mineralisation will improve future resource estimate and confidence

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (the Company or Benz) is pleased to announce that a single shipment of over 8t of coarse rejects from its 2020 drilling campaign has been received by MinAnalytical's Perth laboratory from Quebec.

Coarse rejects are the leftover material from the processing of core samples during the assaying process. On average, coarse rejects represent over 80% of the core samples submitted to Actlabs in Quebec for standard fire assays in 2020 (fire assays with both AAS and gravimetric finish, only using a 50g subsample of the material submitted).

The industry standard fire assay method used in the 2020 drill program includes fine grinding and pulverisation of samples to a particle size of 75µm. Due to the malleable nature of gold, nuggets with a size over 75µm have a chance of being retained in the fraction of the sample that is not analysed.

Benz geologists have observed multiple occurrences of visible gold in the core from Eastmain. Visible gold usually indicates that gold particles are larger than the 75µm of the sieve used in the fire assay preparation.

CEO Xavier Braud Commented: "The numerous observations of visible gold in core from the Eastmain Project mean that we need to use an assay method best suited to high-grade gold. PhotonAssay will give us a much better estimation of true gold grade in our drill core as the sample method removes the bias created during the sample preparation in traditional assay methods. If this round of assays shows that fire assay analytical methods have underestimated grades, then we can legitimately ask ourselves about a potential underestimation of our current resource which is based on historical fire assay results."

The coarse rejects shipped to Australia have been crushed to a size of 2mm.

The whole lot of the samples will be assayed, providing a whole rock analysis, capturing all the gold present in each sample without the bias introduced by subsampling, fine grinding and sieving.

The expectation is that a method capturing the oversized gold fraction will return more accurate assays better correlating grade and geological observations.





Figure 1: EM20-137, Fire Assay results: 1.5m at 2.8g/t Au from 519.5, 30 grains of visible gold observed (being re-assayed by PhotonAssay)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/89648_pic1.jpg





Figure 2: EM20-132 - Fire Assay Results - 3.0m at 13.7g/t Au from 531.8m, one grain of visible gold observed (being re-assayed by PhotonAssay)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/89648_b7095947f45009dd_004full.jpg

Screen fire assays (metallic screen) (SFA-Grav) vs. fire assays (FA-AAS) in 2010-11 drill results from the Eastmain Project

During the 2010 and 2011 drilling campaigns at Eastmain, observations of visible gold prompted the geological team to submit samples for both fire assays (FA-AAS) and screen fire assays (metallic screen) (SFA-Grav).

A total of 361 samples were submitted for analysis with 2 duplicate measurements conducted by FA-AAS and one by SFA-Grav. The average gold grade over the 361 samples by standard fire assay is 2.24g/t Au whilst metallic screen returned an average of 3.04g/t Au, an increase of 34% in the average measured grade.

The graph in Figure 3 shows a plot of the historical results by SFA-Grav versus results obtained by FA-AAS (average of the 2 duplicate results).





Figure 3: Assays by fire assays vs screen fire assays in 361 sets of duplicates from 2010 and 2011 drilling campaigns

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/89648_picture1.jpg

Both metallic screen and standard fire assay methods use a subsample from the half core sample submitted to the laboratory.

In the case of fire assays, the aliquot (the final sample physically used for analysis) is 50g.





In the case of metallic screen FA, the aliquot used is 1kg.

Both fire and metallic screen fire assays involve some level of preparation of the sample.

In the case of fire assays, the whole half core sample is crushed down to a maximum particle size of 2mm. Then a subsample of 250g is pulverized until 80% of the sample passes a 75µm mesh. The final aliquot is obtained by sampling 50g from the fraction finer than 75µm.





In the case of screen fire assays, the whole half core sample is crushed for a set period of time. A 1kg subsample is collected and screened through a 106µm mesh. The coarse and fine fractions are assayed separately by fire assay and the final reported result is a weighted average of the coarse and fine fraction analysis.

Screen fire assays partly remove the sampling bias introduced by the small size of the subsample and the fine grinding to 75µm used in fire assays.

Benz has used both the standard 50g fire assay with AAS and gravimetric finish and, in 2021, has used metallic screen FA with gravimetric finish for mineralised samples and those with visible gold.

Benz is currently analysing core sample rejects from its 2020 drilling campaign by PhotonAssay, a technology using high energy x-ray fluorescence.

PhotonAssay technology should be an improvement on both analytical methods for the following reasons:

100% of rejects sampled (>80% of the core samples originally submitted) - larger sample





No fine grinding - no further processing of the material than standard 2mm crush





No screening bias





No destruction of the sample - the samples can still be assayed by another method afterwards

Further details on PhotonAssay technology can be found here. https://www.chrysos.com.au/replacing-fire-assay

The Eastmain Gold Project, situated on the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada, currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold (Indicated: 236,500oz at 8.2gtp gold, Inferred: 139,300oz at 7.5gtp gold). The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in highly deformed and altered rocks making it amenable to detection using electromagnetic techniques. Multiple gold occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited but highly encouraging testing outside the existing resource area.

This press release was prepared under supervision and approved by Dr. Danielle Giovenazzo, P.Geo, acting as Benz's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. brings together an experienced team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favourable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec.

The Eastmain Gold Project is situated within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada and currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold. The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite making it amenable to detection by electromagnetics. Several gold mineralization occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited testing outside the existing resource area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benz Mining Corp.

Xavier Braud, CEO

For more information please contact:

Paul Fowler

Head of Corporate Development (Canada)

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone: +1 416 356 8165

Email: info@benzmining.com

Xavier Braud

CEO, Head of Corporate Development (Aus)

Benz Mining Corp.

Telephone +61 423 237 659

Email: info@benzmining.com





Competent Person's Statements: The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information and supporting information compiled by Mr Xavier Braud, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG membership ID:6963). Mr Braud is a consultant to the Company and has sufficient experience in the style of mineralization and type of deposits under consideration and qualifies as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Braud holds securities in Benz Mining Corp and consents to the inclusion of all technical statements based on his information in the form and context in which they appear.

The information in this announcement that relates to the Inferred Mineral Resource was first reported under the JORC Code by the Company in its prospectus released to the ASX on 21 December 2020. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement

Appendix 1: Historical data (2010-11 assays data used in this release)

Table 1: Drillholes collar information

Hole_ID Easting_X_Nad83Z18 Northing_Y_Nad83Z18 Elevation TotDepth Azimut_at_CLR Dip_at_CLR EM10-02 698873.9 5798667 483.912 444 224 -85.39 EM10-03 698822.8 5798639 484 387 246 -79.27 EM10-04 698868.9 5798671 483.87 423 257 -80.27 EM10-05 698835.5 5798569 484.636 330 223 -85.31 EM10-12 694522.2 5801514 505 309 218 -43.43 EM10-13 694522.2 5801514 505 342 220 -60.35 EM10-17 698705.9 5798655 484.72 315 209 -80.14 EM10-18 698943.1 5798733 483.905 480 205 -86.9 EM10-19 698942.5 5798733 483.944 402 239 -68.48 EM10-22 698986.7 5798759 484.389 450 238 -74.98 EM10-26 699084.1 5798450 481.509 279 217 -59.69 EM10-28 699082.5 5798341 480.931 249 213 -79.57 EM10-29 699081.9 5798340 480.903 237 220 -53.81 EM10-30 699138.9 5798265 486.53 246 199 -84.01 EM10-33 699297.1 5798420 480.231 354 216 -75.79 EM10-34 699296.9 5798419 480.174 366 227 -85.24 EM10-36 699229.4 5798287 482.929 279 211 -76.4 EM10-37 699205.7 5798177 485.568 216 217 -71.33 EM10-38 699016.4 5798038 489.257 195 218 -56.09 EM10-42 699425.9 5798261 481.801 351 210 -74.92 EM10-43 699472.3 5798216 482.014 351 208 -80.7 EM10-46 699961.3 5797734 487.645 330 209 -79.29 EM11-48 698933.5 5798922 489 507 213 -62 EM11-49 698933.5 5798922 488.9738 534 195 -84.6 EM11-50 698952.9 5798918 488 543 208 -60 EM11-51 698952.9 5798918 488 573 207 -53.1 EM11-52 698952.9 5798918 488 528 207 -45.1 EM11-53 698952.9 5798918 488 51 207 -43.4 EM11-54 698931 5798930 489 516 211 -44.9 EM11-58 699142.7 5798915 485 561 215 -71.5 EM11-59 699225 5798037 492 204 215 -69.9 EM11-60 699284 5798500 486 552 177 -83.4 EM11-61 699346.4 5798519 483 522 203 -83.9 EM11-62 699415.2 5798509 481 525 197 -78.5 EM11-63 699556.1 5798429 480 507 213.75 -74 EM11-64 699579 5798397 481 501 208 -73.4 EM11-65 699619.1 5798346 481 498 212 -73.4 EM11-66 699619.1 5798346 481 501 208 -78.8 EM11-67 699512 5798177 483 393 196 -84.9 EM11-69 700000.6 5797789 486 375 200 -84.5 EM11-70 700025 5797831 486 411 196 -84.5 EM11-71 700020.3 5797718 494 408 213 -70.2 EM11-72 700102 5797662 498 363 212 -68 EM11-74 700350 5797750 499 483 210 -75

Table 2: Assay data

Sample# Hole ID Gold (g/t) method Au-AA26 (fire assay, AAS Finish) Gold (g/t) method Au-AA26 (fire assay, AAS Finish) duplicate sample Gold (g/t) method Au-SCR24 (Screen fire assay, gravimetric finish C152757 EM10-03 0.24 0.25 0.25 C152759 EM10-03 7.09 6.94 11.55 C152760 EM10-03 13.3 11 19.35 C152761 EM10-03 11.55 10.35 17.95 C152762 EM10-03 1.31 1.34 1.68 C152763 EM10-03 1.68 1.85 2.03 C152764 EM10-03 0.01 0.01 0.025 C152765 EM10-03 1.21 1.14 1.6 C152766 EM10-03 0.01 0.01 0.025 C176144 EM10-02 0.31 0.41 0.4 C176145 EM10-02 3.05 2.78 2.99 C176146 EM10-02 2.27 2.07 2.16 C176147 EM10-02 0.48 0.55 0.54 C176148 EM10-02 0.49 0.41 0.46 C176268 EM10-04 0.04 0.04 0.025 C176269 EM10-04 2.29 1.63 2.31 C176270 EM10-04 24.3 21.9 51.4 C176273 EM10-04 0.86 0.41 0.75 C176276 EM10-04 0.4 0.31 0.39 C176278 EM10-04 5.2 5.29 5.55 C176280 EM10-04 2.41 2.57 3.25 C176281 EM10-04 0.89 0.69 1.25 C176282 EM10-04 0.96 0.95 0.99 C176283 EM10-04 1.37 1.26 1.31 C176284 EM10-04 0.29 0.28 0.42 C176417 EM10-05 0.42 0.42 0.42 C176418 EM10-05 1 1.19 1.37 C176419 EM10-05 0.1 0.09 0.09 C176423 EM10-05 0.21 0.17 0.2 C176424 EM10-05 1.71 1.87 1.93 C176426 EM10-05 0.03 0.01 0.025 C178201 EM10-12 0.09 0.06 0.38 C178202 EM10-12 0.96 0.86 1.05 C178203 EM10-12 1.24 0.98 1.25 C178204 EM10-12 1.1 1.22 1.81 C178205 EM10-12 0.15 0.12 0.14 C178206 EM10-12 0.11 0.1 0.12 C178207 EM10-12 0.24 0.27 0.25 C178208 EM10-12 1.09 0.55 0.82 C178209 EM10-12 0.53 0.45 0.48 C178221 EM10-12 0.11 0.11 0.13 C178222 EM10-12 6.75 7.82 8.17 C178223 EM10-12 0.02 0.04 0.05 C178238 EM10-13 0.02 0.02 0.025 C178239 EM10-13 10.1 10.75 13.9 C178240 EM10-13 0.03 0.04 0.14 C178257 EM10-13 0.01 0.005 0.025 C178258 EM10-13 5.57 6.08 8.73 C178259 EM10-13 0.18 0.18 0.18 C178263 EM10-13 0.005 0.01 0.025 C178264 EM10-13 6.79 6.09 11.75 C178265 EM10-13 0.13 0.08 0.28 C178267 EM10-13 0.01 0.01 0.025 C178268 EM10-13 3.63 3.66 4.07 C178269 EM10-13 0.96 0.98 0.98 C178273 EM10-13 0.01 0.01 0.025 C178274 EM10-13 2.39 2.95 2.69 C178276 EM10-13 0.02 0.02 0.025 C179567 EM10-17 0.51 0.51 0.48 C179568 EM10-17 9.38 9.98 10.1 C179569 EM10-17 0.06 0.06 0.06 C179682 EM10-18 0.04 0.04 0.025 C179683 EM10-18 1.09 1.09 1.1 C179684 EM10-18 0.04 0.04 0.025 C179766 EM10-19 0.56 0.55 0.59 C179767 EM10-19 2.35 2.56 3.42 C179768 EM10-19 3.14 3.76 4.41 C179769 EM10-19 7.36 8 9.52 C179770 EM10-19 2.24 2.43 2.91 C179771 EM10-19 0.79 0.71 0.79 C179772 EM10-19 11.65 10.6 14.3 C179773 EM10-19 1.56 1.85 2.08 C179774 EM10-19 0.49 0.64 0.69 C179776 EM10-19 4.13 4.29 4.56 C179777 EM10-19 0.35 0.12 0.26 C179778 EM10-19 0.03 0.05 0.025 C179779 EM10-19 0.01 0.06 0.025 C179780 EM10-19 3.49 4.4 5.17 C179781 EM10-19 0.03 0.02 0.025 G0779169 EM10-03 0.01 0.005 0.025 G0779397 EM10-33 0.01 0.01 0.025 G0779398 EM10-33 1.02 1.16 2.07 G0779399 EM10-33 4.22 4.32 7.21 G0779872 EM10-18 0.02 0.01 0.025 G0779873 EM10-18 1.03 0.37 0.83 G0779874 EM10-18 0.04 0.03 0.025 H875044 EM10-22 0.67 0.6 0.75 H875045 EM10-22 3.93 4.22 6.94 H875046 EM10-22 0.05 0.02 0.025 H875047 EM10-22 0.05 0.99 0.56 H875048 EM10-22 0.005 0.28 1.52 H875049 EM10-22 0.47 0.21 0.52 H875153 EM10-26 0.01 0.01 0.025 H875154 EM10-26 1.3 1.55 1.87 H875155 EM10-26 0.06 0.06 0.08 H875171 EM10-26 0.59 0.58 0.72 H875172 EM10-26 1.09 0.97 1.11 H875173 EM10-26 0.005 0.005 0.025 H875183 EM10-28 0.09 0.1 0.09 H875184 EM10-28 8.29 10.7 13.9 H875185 EM10-28 0.05 0.16 0.23 H875186 EM10-28 1.16 0.72 1.19 H875187 EM10-28 2.24 2.3 2.95 H875188 EM10-28 0.67 0.78 0.9 H875189 EM10-28 0.74 0.57 0.72 H875190 EM10-28 6.73 6.9 21.5 H875191 EM10-28 5.43 7.36 6.03 H875192 EM10-28 13.35 12.35 15.1 H875193 EM10-28 0.75 0.84 0.95 H875194 EM10-28 8.25 7.92 8.88 H875195 EM10-28 24.9 24.9 28.9 H875196 EM10-28 17.85 16.9 19.6 H875197 EM10-28 13.95 13.25 13.45 H875198 EM10-28 12.95 12.5 15.05 H875199 EM10-28 25.2 24.3 31.9 H875201 EM10-28 5.22 5.3 7.45 H875202 EM10-28 15 13.8 15.4 H875203 EM10-28 2.28 2.49 2.36 H875204 EM10-28 0.2 0.14 0.18 H875215 EM10-30 0.02 0.02 0.025 H875216 EM10-30 3.19 2.74 3.55 H875217 EM10-30 0.01 0.02 0.025 H875234 EM10-30 10 9.74 10.15 H875235 EM10-30 0.4 0.6 0.82 H875236 EM10-30 0.01 0.02 0.025 H875237 EM10-30 0.03 0.03 0.05 H875238 EM10-30 2.18 2.25 2.32 H875239 EM10-30 0.17 0.19 0.22 H875338 EM10-34 0.02 0.03 0.025 H875339 EM10-34 1.35 1.43 1.49 H875340 EM10-34 0.1 0.11 0.1 H875342 EM10-34 0.18 1.01 0.6 H875343 EM10-34 0.25 0.37 0.36 H875344 EM10-34 0.44 0.47 0.44 H875351 EM10-33 0.13 0.58 0.39 H875352 EM10-33 0.13 0.11 0.11 H875451 EM10-22 0.06 0.07 0.06 H875452 EM10-22 0.04 0.01 0.025 H875553 EM10-22 0.15 0.13 0.18 H875554 EM10-22 3.14 3.12 3.43 H875555 EM10-22 0.03 0.04 0.05 H875567 EM10-29 0.07 0.08 0.07 H875568 EM10-29 4.17 3.6 6.03 H875569 EM10-29 0.02 0.02 0.025 H875584 EM10-29 0.13 0.21 0.22 H875585 EM10-29 1.75 1.61 1.71 H875586 EM10-29 0.03 0.02 0.025 H875601 EM10-29 0.03 0.03 0.025 H875602 EM10-29 30.3 29.3 34.4 H875603 EM10-29 0.4 0.76 5.16 H875604 EM10-29 0.38 0.3 4.54 H875704 EM10-38 0.11 0.09 0.14 H875705 EM10-38 13.7 13 21.8 H875706 EM10-38 1.4 1.72 1.9 H875707 EM10-38 17.75 17.45 31.6 H875708 EM10-38 5.57 5.7 7.2 H875709 EM10-38 3.12 4.56 7.65 H875710 EM10-38 10.4 9.82 14.6 H875711 EM10-38 14.3 12.6 17.8 H875712 EM10-38 0.16 0.16 0.16 H875713 EM10-38 0.02 0.05 0.025 H875714 EM10-38 1.15 1.05 1.93 H875715 EM10-38 0.02 0.01 0.025 H875874 EM10-43 0.26 0.21 0.31 H875876 EM10-43 4.81 4.79 6.07 H875877 EM10-43 0.52 0.7 0.72 H875878 EM10-43 0.89 0.73 0.93 H875879 EM10-43 0.06 0.08 0.09 H876160 EM10-37 0.04 0.07 0.63 H876161 EM10-37 1.37 1.28 1.95 H876162 EM10-37 2.78 2.82 3.12 H876163 EM10-37 1.99 2.11 2.25 H876164 EM10-37 0.01 0.02 0.025 H876242 EM10-42 0.39 0.35 0.38 H876243 EM10-42 2.03 2.3 5.56 H876244 EM10-42 2.21 2.08 2.69 H876245 EM10-42 1.68 1.76 1.8 H876246 EM10-42 0.1 0.1 0.1 H876335 EM10-46 0.11 0.1 0.1 H876336 EM10-46 6.21 6.24 13.7 H876337 EM10-46 0.22 0.21 0.24 H876367 EM10-12 0.01 0.01 0.025 H876368 EM10-12 2.31 2.41 2.65 H876369 EM10-12 0.01 0.02 0.025 H876399 EM10-13 0.03 0.03 0.025 H876401 EM10-13 1.43 1.48 1.51 H876402 EM10-13 0.08 0.07 0.07 H876486 EM10-36 0.01 0.01 0.025 H876487 EM10-36 37.8 34.9 56.2 H876488 EM10-36 0.01 0.16 0.08 H876494 EM10-36 0.58 0.2 0.41 H876495 EM10-36 35.6 34.7 39.6 H876496 EM10-36 0.01 0.04 0.025 H877516 EM11-48 0.005 0.01 0.025 H877517 EM11-48 3.15 3.26 3.46 H877518 EM11-48 0.03 0.04 0.025 H877686 EM11-49 0.59 0.55 0.58 H877687 EM11-49 0.06 0.08 0.07 H877688 EM11-49 0.61 0.41 0.62 H877689 EM11-49 1.74 1.83 1.76 H877690 EM11-49 0.34 0.37 0.35 H877852 EM11-49 0.005 0.005 0.025 H877853 EM11-49 1.65 1.94 1.8 H877854 EM11-49 0.03 0.02 0.025 J423462 EM11-50 11.9 11.1 11.6 J423553 EM11-50 0.04 0.04 0.42 J423554 EM11-50 0.7 0.74 0.7 J423555 EM11-50 0.005 0.005 0.025 J423637 EM11-51 0.05 0.03 0.025 J423638 EM11-51 0.27 0.27 0.83 J423639 EM11-51 0.01 0.01 0.025 J423793 EM11-51 0.13 0.04 0.08 J423794 EM11-51 0.35 0.23 0.32 J423795 EM11-51 0.005 0.005 0.025 J423815 EM11-51 0.45 0.47 0.48 J423816 EM11-51 5.38 5.31 5.83 J423817 EM11-51 0.005 0.005 0.025 J423827 EM11-51 0.07 0.07 0.07 J423828 EM11-51 0.85 1.16 1.4 J423829 EM11-51 0.005 0.005 0.025 J423871 EM11-51 0.03 0.08 0.05 J423872 EM11-51 1.39 1.45 1.4 J423873 EM11-51 0.005 0.01 0.025 J425655 EM11-52 0.76 0.7 0.74 J425656 EM11-52 2.06 2.13 2.17 J425657 EM11-52 3.78 3.78 3.96 J425658 EM11-52 1.83 1.82 1.86 J425659 EM11-52 1.32 1.41 1.37 J425660 EM11-52 0.26 0.28 0.29 J425661 EM11-52 0.42 0.37 0.44 J425662 EM11-52 0.14 0.12 0.12 J425693 EM11-52 0.56 0.64 0.64 J425694 EM11-52 0.62 0.62 1.31 J425695 EM11-52 8.87 8.97 13.2 J425696 EM11-52 2.95 3.16 3.38 J425697 EM11-52 0.27 0.23 0.32 J425698 EM11-52 1.47 1.8 1.76 J425699 EM11-52 4.18 3.9 5.24 J425701 EM11-52 14.3 15.6 20.2 J425702 EM11-52 2.39 1.72 2.64 J425703 EM11-52 2.3 2.5 2.68 J425704 EM11-52 7.37 7.22 11.55 J425705 EM11-52 4.47 4.51 5 J425706 EM11-52 4.36 4.09 4.99 J425707 EM11-52 0.99 0.85 1.07 J425708 EM11-52 0.22 0.22 0.27 J425709 EM11-52 0.55 0.53 0.72 J425710 EM11-52 1.12 1.36 1.47 J425711 EM11-52 1.68 1.68 1.79 J425970 EM11-54 0.14 0.14 0.14 J425971 EM11-54 1.83 2.26 2.78 J425972 EM11-54 0.31 0.36 0.37 K561587 EM11-58 0.14 0.1 0.12 K561588 EM11-58 8.41 8.01 9.53 K561589 EM11-58 0.07 0.08 0.07 K561590 EM11-58 0.01 0.01 0.025 K561591 EM11-58 1.15 1.31 1.4 K561592 EM11-58 0.005 0.005 0.025 K561662 EM11-58 0.005 0.005 0.025 K561663 EM11-58 0.8 0.9 1.36 K561664 EM11-58 0.005 0.01 0.025 K561766 EM11-59 0.32 0.03 0.3 K561767 EM11-59 0.07 0.07 0.07 K561768 EM11-59 0.3 0.35 0.33 K561769 EM11-59 1.52 1.75 1.9 K561770 EM11-59 0.13 0.2 0.18 K561771 EM11-59 0.33 0.26 0.3 K561772 EM11-59 0.69 0.9 0.77 K561851 EM11-60 0.005 0.01 0.025 K561852 EM11-60 0.63 0.57 0.65 K561853 EM11-60 2.75 2.54 3.29 K561854 EM11-60 0.02 0.02 0.025 K563014 EM11-60 0.01 0.02 0.025 K563015 EM11-60 4.02 3.34 6.24 K563016 EM11-60 0.24 0.01 0.11 K563297 EM11-61 0.03 0.03 0.025 K563298 EM11-61 0.09 0.12 0.28 K563299 EM11-61 0.005 0.01 0.025 K563427 EM11-61 0.02 0.01 0.025 K563428 EM11-61 1.83 2.46 2.72 K563429 EM11-61 5.33 5.61 10.6 K563430 EM11-61 0.06 0.06 0.06 K563431 EM11-61 0.02 0.02 0.025 K563435 EM11-61 0.11 0.12 0.12 K563436 EM11-61 5.5 5.53 6.43 K563437 EM11-61 0.02 0.03 0.025 K563986 EM11-62 0.02 0.01 0.025 K563987 EM11-62 0.24 0.29 0.32 K563988 EM11-62 0.07 0.05 0.07 L758193 EM11-63 0.22 0.22 0.24 L758194 EM11-63 0.85 0.91 1.37 L758195 EM11-63 0.2 0.32 0.27 L758196 EM11-63 1.07 1.35 2.68 L758197 EM11-63 0.08 0.11 0.09 L758198 EM11-63 1.66 1.44 3.76 L758381 EM11-64 0.02 0.02 0.025 L758382 EM11-64 7.11 6.19 6.49 L758383 EM11-64 0.03 0.03 0.05 L758538 EM11-64 0.51 0.56 0.66 L758539 EM11-64 0.86 0.85 1.01 L758540 EM11-64 0.14 0.19 0.17 L758817 EM11-65 0.01 0.005 0.025 L758818 EM11-65 2.5 2.39 3.36 L758819 EM11-65 15.5 14.55 20 L758820 EM11-65 6.85 6.24 8.69 L758821 EM11-65 0.79 0.93 0.97 L758822 EM11-65 1.73 1.57 1.79 L758823 EM11-65 1.24 1.03 1.29 L760023 EM11-66 0.83 0.61 0.76 L760024 EM11-66 0.13 0.17 0.24 L760026 EM11-66 1.08 0.88 1.19 L760027 EM11-66 0.48 0.81 0.72 L760028 EM11-66 1.63 1.65 1.84 L760029 EM11-66 6.63 4.96 7.61 L760030 EM11-66 0.33 0.6 0.51 L760031 EM11-66 0.19 0.25 0.22 L760032 EM11-66 0.57 0.37 0.53 L760033 EM11-66 1.22 1.06 1.17 L760034 EM11-66 1.15 0.84 1.78 L760117 EM11-67 0.12 0.01 0.1 L760118 EM11-67 1.49 1.89 6.61 L760119 EM11-67 2.04 1.97 3.31 L760120 EM11-67 1.06 1.44 2.77 L760121 EM11-67 0.25 0.23 0.42 L760230 EM11-67 0.13 0.16 0.17 L760231 EM11-67 1.1 0.88 1.23 L760232 EM11-67 0.02 0.02 0.05 L760633 EM11-69 0.01 0.01 0.025 L760634 EM11-69 3.45 3.79 4.1 L760635 EM11-69 0.005 0.005 0.025 L760647 EM11-69 0.02 0.02 0.025 L760648 EM11-69 1.51 1.21 1.61 L760649 EM11-69 0.25 0.26 0.25 L760914 EM11-70 0.01 0.01 0.05 L760915 EM11-70 3.96 4.32 5.81 L760916 EM11-70 0.03 0.03 0.13 L760919 EM11-70 0.91 2.26 2.59 L760920 EM11-70 0.03 0.03 0.025 L760921 EM11-70 0.005 0.005 0.025 L760987 EM11-71 0.005 0.005 0.025 L760988 EM11-71 0.34 0.27 0.42 L760989 EM11-71 0.23 0.24 0.26 L761086 EM11-71 0.53 0.53 0.57 L761087 EM11-71 0.91 1.35 1.73 L761088 EM11-71 0.09 0.05 0.08 L761095 EM11-71 0.005 0.005 0.025 L761096 EM11-71 1.37 1.3 1.97 L761097 EM11-71 0.05 0.06 0.08 L777131 EM11-72 0.005 0.005 0.025 L777132 EM11-72 0.85 0.89 1.06 L777133 EM11-72 0.03 0.01 0.07 L777472 EM11-74 1.73 0.01 0.81 L777473 EM11-74 3.3 2.45 3.06 L777474 EM11-74 0.11 0.13 0.12 L777521 EM11-74 0.01 0.01 0.025 L777522 EM11-74 0.43 0.42 0.56 L777523 EM11-74 0.32 0.36 0.33 L777524 EM11-74 8.46 9.47 9.79 L777526 EM11-74 0.09 0.06 0.09 L777611 EM11-50 0.005 0.005 0.025 L777612 EM11-50 0.005 0.005 0.025 Average 2.26 2.22 3.04

Appendix 2: JORC Tables

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Results presented in this release are from historical drilling conducted in 2010 and 2011 by Eastmain Resources. Information available to Benz Mining is from electronic records and may be incomplete. 361 samples (1/2 NQ diamond core) were submitted to ALS Global, a commercial laboratory for assays by both fire assays and metallic screen fire assays. Samples were known to contain coarse visible gold. The analysis by metallic screen fire assays was conducted to try and alleviate sampling bias in samples with coarse gold particles Assays by both fire assays and metallic screen fire assays was aimed at verifying the potential bias introduced by sample preparation and the small size of the aliquot analysed by conventional fire assays. Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). NQ size diamond core Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Historical data

Based on current drilling by Benz Mining, recoveries in fresh rock are typically >90% at the Eastmain project however exact recoveries are not exactly known. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Core had been logged for geology, alteration, mineralization, structural information. Geological logging is qualitative in nature and depends on the logging geologist's appreciation at the time of logging. 100% of the core recovered at the time was logged Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Cut Core Half core samples Half core samples were crushed and split so the split material could be submitted to fire Assaysor screen fire assays. Further splitting of sample occurred so other assay techniques could be used (results not reported in this release) 100% of the half core samples crushed to <2mm For fire assays: 250g of material obtained by splitting crushed core pulverised to 80% passing 75µm. 2x50g aliquots of the <75µm fraction submitted to fire Assays with AAS Finish For metallic screen,1kg of 2mm material submitted to further crushing, screening of material using 106µm mesh. Both coarse (>106µm) and fine (<106µm) fractions analysed separately by fire assays with a gravimetric finish Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Both assay methods used are considered partial as only a subsample of the original core sample is submitted to analysis. Metallic screen fire assays is considered a more appropriate method when coarse gold is present in the system as a 1kg sample is considered more representative than the 50g used in standard fire assays and there is less potential bias introduced by the samples preparation. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Results have been reported to have been verified by company personnel and consultants at the time of analysis No adjustment to assay data was done at the time Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All drillhole locations have been checked in the field by Benz personnel Grid: UTM NAD83 Zone 18N Topographic control is cross-checked with a 2013 LIDAR survey Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Historical drilling reported in this release does not have a regular spacing. The drilling data reported was used as part of the Eastmain Resource Estimation reported by P&E Consultants under Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Drilling azimuth was oriented perpendicular to the main interpreted strike of the mineralized zones. Dip was chosen so the drilling would be as perpendicular as possible to the interpreted mineralized zones. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Historical results reported have been used in the latest resource calculation. Sample security at the time of drilling and sampling was documented and sufficient for the results to be used in a resource estimation compliant with both NI-43-101 and JORC code. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. The duplicated analysis of several samples by different methods formed part of the audit process and review of sampling techniques and assays methods used.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Eastmain Mine Project comprises 152 contiguous mining claims each with an area of approximately 52.7 ha covering a total of 8,014.36 ha plus one industrial lease permit that are owned by Eastmain Mines Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fury Gold Mines. The claims are numbered 1133433 to 1133583 consecutively plus claim 104458 (Figure 4.2). All of the claims are located within NTS sheet 33A 08. The former Mine Lease BM 817 was issued on January 10, 1995 and expired in 2015 after a 20-year term. This former Mine Lease was converted to Industrial Lease 00184710000 on September 1, 2015 and contains all normal surface rights. The former mineral rights for BM 817 are now included in the expanded Claims 1133523, 1133524, 1133525, 1133505, 1133506 and 1133507. The claims are 100% held by Fury Gold Mines subject to certain net smelter royalties ("NSR"). On August 9, 2019, Benz Mining Corp. announced that it has entered into an option agreement with Eastmain Resources Inc. (now Fury Gold Mines) to acquire a 100% interest in the former producing Eastmain Gold Project located in James Bay District, Quebec, for CAD $5,000,000. Eastmain Resources would retain a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty in respect of the Project. Benz may, at any time, purchase one half of the NSR Royalty, thereby reducing the NSR Royalty to a 1% net smelter returns royalty, for $1,500,000. The Eastmain Mine, as defined by the perimeter of a historic mining lease, is subject to a production royalty net smelter return ("NSR") of 2.3% through production of the next 250,000 oz produced and 2% thereafter. A package of claims surrounding the mine precinct is subject to a production royalty (NSR) of 2% in favour of Goldcorp as a result of their succession to Placer Dome in an agreement dated December 30, 1988 between Placer Dome, MSV Resources Inc. and Northgate Exploration Limited. The 152 claims that form the Eastmain Mine Property are all in good standing with an active status. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. 1930s & 1940s - Prospecting of gossans 1950s & 1960s - Riocanex - Exploration of the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt Mid 1960s - Fort George - Diamond drilling of a gossan zone 1696 - Canex Aerial Exploration Ltd & Placer Dvelopment Ltd - Airborne magnetic and EM surveys with ground geophysics follow up. 1970 - Placer Development Ltd - Seven holes testing an EM anomaly. Discovery of A Zone with 1.5m @ 13.71g/t Au 1974 - Nordore - Aerodat airborne AEM survey and Ground geophysics. 3 holes returned anomalous gold values adjacent to B Zone 1974 - Inco Uranerz - Airborne geophysical survey over the whole greenstone belt. 1981 & 1982 - Placer - Airborne and ground EM, ground magnetics. Drilling of EM anomalies discovered B zone and C zone. 1983 to 1985 - Placer - Airborne and ground EM, downhole PEM, 91 holes over A B and C zones. 1986 - Placer - 25 holes into A B and C zones 1987 &1988 - Placer Dome / MSV JV - Drilling of A, B and C zones 1988 to 1994 - MSV Resources - Drilling, surface sampling, trenching, regional exploration, Seismic refraction over ABC Zones, 1994 & 1995 - MSV Resources - Mining of 118,356t at 10.58g/t Au and 0.3%Cu, processed at Copper Rand plant in Chibougamau, 40,000oz recovered 1997 - MSV Resources- Exploration, mapping, prospecting, trenching. 2004 - Campbell Resources - M&I resource calculation for Eastmain Mine. 2005-2007 - Eastmain Resources - Purchase of the project from Campbell Resources, VTEM, Prospecting, regional exploration. 2007-2019 - Eastmain Resources - Sporadic drilling, regional exploration, mapping, sampling, trenching. Surface geochemistry (soils) Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. In the Eastmain Gold Deposit, gold mineralization occurs in quartz veins with associated massive to semi-massive sulphide lenses/ veins and silicified zones associated with a deformation corridor. The mineralized zones are 3 m to 10 m thick and contained in a strongly deformed and altered assemblage (Mine series) consisting of felsic, mafic and ultramafic rocks. Mineralized quartz veins and lenses show a variable thickness between 10 cm and 13 m, and sulphide contents average 15% to 20% in the mineralized quartz veins and sulphide lenses. In order of decreasing abundance, sulphides consist of pyrrhotite, pyrite, and chalcopyrite, with minor sphalerite, magnetite and molybdenite. Visible gold occurs in the mineralized quartz veins as small (<1 mm) grains associated with quartz and (or) sulphides in the A, B and C Zones. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to tables in Annexure 1 Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Historical results reported for the sole purpose of comparing assays techniques used at the time The value for fire assay data plotted in figure 1 is the result of the average between two duplicates analyzed by the same method No cut off grades used in the process No top cut applied to the data No aggregation of data Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). Only historical punctual assays data reported in this release under the form of comparison diagram for single point assays data by two different assay techniques. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. No maps or sections reported as only assay values comparisons of historical data reported in this release Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Benz Mining is not reporting its own exploration results in this release. It is the Company's intention to report all of its own exploration results together when they become available. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Benz Mining Corp conducted a 109 line km Fixed Loop Time-Domain Electromagnetics survey by Abitibi Geophysics on the Eastmain Property in 2020. Additional ongoing TDEM ground surveys were conducted in 2021 by TMC geophysics. Benz conducted systematic BHEM of each hole drilled as well as some historical holes. BHEM identified numerous in-hole and off-hole conductors coincident or not with drilled mineralization. >130 BHEM conductors identified to date being currently systematically drilled Multiple intervals with visible gold observed previously reported (see ASX release dated 5th May 2021 "ELECTROMAGNETICS EXTEND MINERALISED TRENDS TO THE EAST, CONFIRMED BY VISIBLE GOLD IN DRILLING") Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Benz Mining is currently conducting a 50,000m drilling campaign which started in January 2021 and is planned to last until December 2021. The program is designed to test for extensions of existing resource and new targets obtained by the geophysics. This drilling campaign is being conducted alongside regional Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) surveys and airborne Variable Time Domain Electromagnetics (VTEM) All new holes drilled by Benz Mining are surveyed by BHEM



