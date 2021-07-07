Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) (FSE: 71A) (WKN: A1JMFL) CEO, Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Consulting Agreement with Mr. Robin Shaffer. Robin has extensive sales and marketing experience in HVAC (Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning) systems. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Robin will be assisting the Company with its sales strategies. The initial focus will be in the California market where utility rates are high, and the Company's products can generate very effective savings in energy consumption and good ROI.

About Robin: With an Engineering Degree, with a focus on HVAC as well as an MBA, Robin has had a successful career in the HVAC industry. His previous experience includes work with The Trane Company and 10 years with Johnson Controls, Inc. At Johnson, Robin managed a portfolio of 100+ electronic/electromechanical product lines of sensors/transducers used in building automation. In addition, he had the executive position of National Sales Manager - Distribution, where he managed a field sales force of 24 engineers generating annual sales revenue exceeding $75M.

Robin commented, "I'm looking forward to working with the team at AirTest. I have been following their progress for some time and with the current emphasis on energy reduction…. particularly in California…the time is right for AirTest's new innovative wireless sensor technologies. The market for the AirTest solutions is enormous in California and I'm very optimistic about the sales prospects."

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The Company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic realtime communication and control technologies, which builds upon 17 years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. AirTest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/89673