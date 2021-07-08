EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
MEDIENMITTEILUNG | INFORMATION ZUM AKTIONARIAT VON LEONTEQ
Zürich, 8. Juli 2021 | Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) gab heute bekannt, dass Rainer-Marc Frey die relevante Beteiligungsschwelle von 10% an Leonteq unterschritten hat.
Leonteq wurde von Rainer-Marc Frey, Freienbach, Schweiz, informiert, dass er per 6. Juli 2021[1] indirekt über H21 Macro Limited, 1'890'000 Aktien hielt, was 9.98% der ausstehenden Leonteq-Aktien entspricht.
