Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Kesselrun Resources (TSXV: KES) (OTC Pink: KSSRF), a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company, has reported additional drill results on its Huronian Gold Project. The 100% owned Huronian Project, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay in a region of numerous multi-million-ounce development and advanced exploration projects, is one of two company properties, the other being the 100% owned Bluffpoint Project.

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the past producing Huronian Mine, Northwestern Ontario's first gold mine with an historic resource estimate of 44,592 oz gold at an average grade of 15.3 g/t gold in the indicated category, and 501,377 oz gold at an average grade of 14.4 g/t gold in the inferred category. The resource was estimated by Minescape Exploration Inc. in 1998 and is historic in nature and is presented only for reference purposes as additional work is required to confirm the numbers.

Continued drilling of the Huronian zone has been successful in confirming the continuity of the mineralized structure as well as proving its potential down plunge. In particular, hole 21HUR070, drilled in the area of the mine where development ore reportedly averaged 78 g/t gold, intercepted a comparably high grade of 41.8 g/t gold over a narrow width of 0.9 metres within a wider, 3 metre intercept of 13.6 g/t gold. Further drilling is planned down plunge of the workings and this intercept.

Highlights of the current results include hole 66 which intercepted 22.0 g/t gold over 0.9 metres within a 1.9 metre wide zone which averaged 10.5 g/t gold. Hole 75 also intercepted 12.6 g/t gold over 0.6 metres within a 20.9 metre wide zone which averaged 1.0 g/t gold. For a summary of significant previously released drill intercepts please refer to the latest news release.

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, stated: "As we continue to drill the Huronian structure, we are getting an exciting first-hand look at what was mined nearly 100 years ago. We are now able to confidently and readily identify the gold bearing structures at Huronian which has helped us generate potential targets by applying these observations elsewhere on the property. This initial phase of drilling into the old mine has confirmed that the main zone is continuous for a considerable length and is still present where historic mining ended. It has also confirmed the presence of remnant mineralization in previously mined out areas as well as mineralized off-shoot structures at depth. In the next phase of drilling, we plan on testing the depth extents of the main structure and we will continue to explore the possibility of multiple ore shoots."

The 2021 Huronian drill program is budgeted at 20,000 metres targeting the Fisher, Fisher North, McKellar and Huronian zones, all in close proximity along an approximate 1500 metre strike length in the area of the historic Huronian Mine. The area also has tremendous potential for discovery of new wide zones of significant gold mineralization in light of the new revised mineralization model. To date, approximately 12,000 metres has been drilled of which 6,250 metres of drilling results have been released.

The Huronian Gold Project hosts the same lithological package of rocks, as interpreted from both Government of Ontario and Kesselrun Resources' mapping, compilation and modelling, as Wesdome Gold's adjacent Moss Lake Gold Deposit. The Moss Lake Deposit has a resource estimate of 1,377,300 oz gold at an average grade of 1.1 g/t gold in the indicated category and 1,751,600 oz gold at an average grade of 1.1 g/t gold in the inferred category, as outlined in their Preliminary Economic Assessment in 2013. In January, Wesdome announced that the Moss Lake Project would be purchased by Goldshore Resources Inc.

Again, management cautions that mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Kesselrun Resources' property.

