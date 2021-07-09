Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, and Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company ("HOFV") (NASDAQ: HOFV) (NASDAQ: HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the "Destination"), today announced a partnership that will bring esports to the Destination.

Per terms of the partnership, Esports Entertainment Group will be the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls' official esports provider and will operate a 7,000-square-foot Helix eSports entertainment center that will be located in the retail promenade at the Destination, joining Topgolf Swing Suites and Don Shula's, among others. The esports center, which is slated to open in mid-2022, will serve as an entertainment hub where gamers can socialize, practice, compete and learn through a variety of esports activities and events. This facility enables the HOFV to benefit from the strong demand for esports worldwide. In addition to the location, this new partnership allows for the consideration of additional growth in several other business lines, including the potential for esports betting and fantasy sports betting as legislators continue to entertain the opportunity to legalize sports betting within Ohio over the next few months.

"We are excited to work with HOFV to bring esports to the Hall of Fame Village," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "This partnership places our brand in front of professional football fans globally and will place a Helix eSports center right in Canton. It also aligns extremely well with our recent strategic push into Ohio, which gained momentum in recent months through our partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers as well as last month's testimony in front of the Ohio State Senate Select Committee on Gaming by our CFO Dan Marks and VP of Strategy Jeff Cohen as advocates for the esports industry."

"With the popularity of esports and its continued upwards trajectory, we are thrilled to partner with the highly respected EEG to offer fans a new state-of-the-art facility at the Village," said Michael Crawford, President & CEO of HOFV. "Having an EEG-powered esports complex as part of our development on campus adds another compelling opportunity for gaming enthusiasts and guests to engage in virtual environments as well as offering us the ability to draw in fans from all over the world - both in person and virtually - providing us with strategic growth opportunities within our Company's gaming vertical."

Helix eSports will feature 80 high-end PCs, both next generation console systems (Xbox Series X and Playstation5) and other leading gaming and computing equipment, including virtual reality. It will be open for casual gameplay, allowing the Destination's guests to socialize with friends while gaming in addition to future planned competitive tournaments and leagues. Additionally, there will be capacity for community and educational events meant to empower the next generation of gamers with equitable access to technology and STEM education.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) (NASDAQ: HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

