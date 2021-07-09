ENOGIA / Key word(s): IPO

Success of ENOGIA's initial public offering on Euronext Growth(R) in Paris



09-Jul-2021 / 18:41 CET/CEST



Success of ENOGIA's initial public offering

on Euronext Growth(R) in Paris Marseille, 9 July 2021 - 6.00 p.m. Capital increase of €11.1 million

Overall demand of €12.9 million

Total amount of the transaction, could be increased to €12.7 million

in the event of the full exercise of the greenshoe option

Share price set at €11.60, in the middle of the indicative price range

Market capitalisation of nearly €45 million[1]

Start of trading on Euronext Growth(R) Paris on 14 July 2021 ENOGIA, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, announces the success of its IPO on the Euronext Growth(R) market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0014004974 - ticker: ALENO), with overall demand of €12.9 million. Arthur Leroux, Chairman and CEO, said: "We are pleased to announce the success of ENOGIA's IPO. The support of institutional investors together with a large number of individual shareholders will give us the means to complete the next steps in our development. We would like to thank them for their trust. French leader in the conversion of heat into electricity, our objective is to become a major player in the hydrogen market going forward. The funds raised will allow us to implement our business plan. Once again, I would like to thank all our shareholders for sharing our values and supporting the energy transition, innovation and the renewal of French industry. With Antonin Pauchet, Deputy CEO, and our entire team, we are committed to growing ENOGIA further." Results of the offering The offering was a great success among institutional and individual investors alike, illustrating their confidence in ENOGIA's strategy and development prospects. Overall demand amounted to 1,113,377 shares, i.e. overall subscription representing 117%[2] of the initial offering. Total demand at the offering price amounted to €12.9 million, of which €9.4 million under the Global Placement and €3.5 million under the Open Price Offer. The Board of Directors of ENOGIA, meeting today, set the final share price at €11.60, i.e. in the middle of the indicative price range. Under the greenshoe option, a maximum of 143,104 shares representing a maximum gross amount of €1.7 million, may be issued. If the greenshoe option is exercised in full, the free float would increase to 23.5% of the capital (20.7% after the initial offering). Settlement-delivery of the shares will take place on 13 July 2021. The shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth(R) from 14 July 2021. Main terms of the transaction Characteristics of the share Market: Market: Euronext Growth(R) Paris - "Public offering" compartment

Name: ENOGIA - ISIN code: FR0014004974 - Ticker: ALENO

ICB Classification : 60102020 Renewable Energy Equipment - LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653

Eligibility for PEA and PEA-PME plans Offering price The price of the Open Price Offer and the Global Placement is set at €11.60 per share, in the middle of the indicative price range. Size of the transaction 954,032 new shares were issued as part of the Offering. The total gross proceeds of the issue amount to approximately €11.1 million;

302,891 shares were allocated to the Open Price Offer (representing approximately €3.5 million and 27.2% of the total number of shares subscribed). A1 orders (from 1 share up to and including 200 shares) and A2 orders (over 200 shares) will be filled in full. Allocation of the transaction Global Placement: a total of 651,141 shares

Open Price Offer: a total of 302,891 shares Lock-up commitments Company's lock-up undertaking: 180 days from the settlement-delivery of the new shares. Founding managers' lock-up undertaking: 365 days. Lock-up undertaking by the other existing shareholders, including Faurecia Ventures: 180 days. Change in the shareholding structure Before the offering Initial issue After full exercise

of the greenshoe option Number of shares % of capital Number of shares % of capital Number of shares % of capital Founding managers 1,322,200 45.5% 1,328,172 34.4% 1,328,172 33.2% Historical founders 714,400 24.6% 721,565 18.7% 721,565 18.0% Faurecia Ventures 521,400 17.9% 650,793 16.9% 650,793 16.3% Employees 90,600 3.1% 92,690 2.4% 92,690 2.3% Other investors 256,300 8.8% 268,541 7.0% 268,541 6.7% Free float 797,171 20.7% 940,275 23.5% TOTAL 2,904,900 100% 3,858,932 100% 4,002,036 100% Indicative timetable 13 July 2021 Settlement-delivery of the OPO and the Global Placement 14 July 2021 Start of trading of the Company's shares on Euronext Growth(R) Paris on a trading line entitled "Enogia" Start of the stabilisation period 13 August 2021 Closing of the greenshoe option End of the stabilisation period Availability of the Prospectus Copies of the Prospectus approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available free of charge and on request at the Company's registered office, 19 avenue Paul Héroult - 13015 Marseille, and on the following websites enogia.com/bourse and www.amf-france.org Approval of the Prospectus should not be construed as a positive opinion on the securities offered. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors described in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of the Registration Document, in particular the risks related to the business and the risks related to the competitive environment, as well as in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors related to the Offering" of the Securities Note. Financial intermediaries and advisors CIC Market Solutions Lamy Lexel Mazars Syrec Astrée L'Agence ComFi by CIC Market Solutions Listing sponsor, Lead manager and Bookrunner Legal advisor Statutory auditors Financial communication Find all the information on ENOGIA's prospective IPO

on https://enogia.com/bourse About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for fuel cells, thereby contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has nearly 50 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. Contacts Investor relations and financial media

L'Agence ComFi by CIC Market Solutions

Sophie Le Bris & Cindy David

enogia-investir@cic.fr

01 53 45 80 59 / 06 65 15 83 58

Disclaimer This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in France, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other country. No communication or information concerning this press release or concerning ENOGIA may be published in a country or region requiring registration or approval. No action has been taken (or will be taken) in any country (other than France) in which such action would be required. An offer of securities in France would only be made after approval by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers of the relevant prospectus. This press release is promotional communication and does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The distribution of this press release has not been made and has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, this press release is directed at and intended solely for (i) persons located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals within the meaning of section 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, (iii) persons referred to in Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated association, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, or (iv) any other person to whom this press release may otherwise be communicated in accordance with the Act (the persons mentioned in paragraphs (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) together being referred to as the "Relevant Authorised Persons"). This press release does not constitute a prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other regulatory authority of the United Kingdom within the meaning of Section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Securities may not be offered, purchased or sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"). This press release may not be published, circulated or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may violate applicable laws and regulations. The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of securities in Canada, Australia or Japan. This press release may not be published, circulated or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan. Forward-looking statements Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, as opposed to historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on current opinions, forecasts and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about ENOGIA's current and future strategy, and the environment in which ENOGIA operates. They involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those set out and described in detail in Chapter 3 "Risk factors" of the Registration Document. These forward-looking statements are provided only as of the date of this press release, and ENOGIA expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to publish any updates or corrections to the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change affecting forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances upon which these forward-looking statements are based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are hard to predict and generally beyond ENOGIA's control. Actual results could differ materially from those described in, or suggested or projected by forward-looking information and statements. [1] Based on a share price of €11.60, undiluted basis. [2] Based on the initial offering: Global Placement and Open Price Offer, excluding the extension clause and greenshoe option. Attachment



