Agrana: In the first quarter of the 2021|22 financial year (the three months ended 31 May 2021), Agrana, the fruit, starch and sugar company, saw a reduction in operating profit (EBIT) from Euro 32.0 mn to Euro 20.9 mn. Profit for the period was 12.1 mn (Q1 prior year: Euro 19.2 mn). The Group's sales rose slightly to Euro 705.8 mn (Q1 prior year: Euro 652.6 mn). Agrana Chief Executive Officer Markus Mühleisen says: "Agrana's first quarter of 2021|22 marked a more subdued start to the new financial year than one year earlier. The key reasons for this were declining earnings in the Starch segment due to higher raw material costs, and lower sales volumes in the Sugar segment. The performance of the Fruit segment in the first quarter was stable. Although this new financial year too is ...

