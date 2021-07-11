Wienerberger: Wienerberger, leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure, announced that it has acquired 100% of the shares in FloPlast in the UK and Cork Plastics in Ireland. The companies employ 370 people in three locations and are generating revenues of approx. EUR 100 million. Both companies are active in the Irish and British residential renovation sector with their product portfolio that is focused on rainwater, roofline and drainage products. The acquisition will further broaden Wienerberger's product portfolio and allows Wienerberger to become a full system provider for managed grey and storm water solutions in the residential sector. This is in line with its ambitious ESG strategy, supports the EU Green Deal 2050 and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...