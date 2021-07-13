Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - Lucky Minerals (TSXV: LKY) (OTC Pink: LKMNF) (FSE: LKY), has received new assays from its Fortuna Property.The 100% owned Fortuna property covers 550 square kilometers or approximately 55,000 hectares in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador. Systematic sampling has returned up to 5.87 grams per tonne gold, with an average of 3.06 grams per tonne gold over 4.0 meters, from ongoing work at it Wayka epithermal gold discovery.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with some video comments by Francois Perron, President and CEO. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Lucky Minerals" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAD0ah-v4YE

Wayka lies along an elevated ridge that trends northeast with elevations ranging from approximately 3,600 meters to 3,700 meters above sea level and is bound to the East by the El Buitre Porphyry and to the West by the Emma Porphyry. Lucky's exploration team has continued with geological mapping and sampling at Wayka. Terraspec analyses of rock samples taken from the southern zone of Wayka has outlined an area of advanced argillic alteration, the higher temperature alteration minerals, with outcrops of vuggy silica that measures approximately 800 meters by 1,000 meters and remains open to the south.

At the Southern part of the advanced argillic zone, the company recently reported a panel sample that returned 4.15 grams per tonne gold. This sample was identified to be part of a breccia structure, a 'feeder' which is comprised of millimetric up to centimetric subrounded fragments of quartz and diverse lithic fragments in an aphanitic silica rich ground matrix with stains of goethite and limonite. A nearby area of siliceous outcrop was targeted for systematic sampling.

The first field visit has systematically sampled 4 meters across a partially exposed siliceous outcrop and one of the samples returned up to 5.87 grams per tonne gold from a siliceous volcanic breccia which is believed to be a 'feeder' with an elongated geometry. The attitude, width and continuity of this structure is currently being determined by field crews. The average gold grade across 4 meters, includes wall rock, averages 3.06 grams per tonne gold and for the breccia structure of 3 meters the average was 3.50 grams per tonne gold.

At present, Wayka has been observed to remain open in all directions. Exploration teams are focused on geological mapping and the gathering of rock samples from outcrop to increase our understanding of the current zones and expand the known footprint of the mineralized system. This work will be followed by a detailed mag survey and trenching program which will subsequently lead to scout drilling.

Field work continues at El Garo which is located less than 8 kilometers north of Wayka. El Garo is a large epithermal system with outcrops of dacite and vuggy silica. Due to a lack of outcrop, the soil sampling program initiated last year is now presently in the process of being completed. Results from this program will be combined with trenching followed by a detailed mag survey leading to a drilling program at El Garo.

Continued field work at Sherman in an area known as Macuche is mainly comprised of geological mapping and sampling. Also, old pit type excavations are being cleared of brush to expose the bedrock. A 20-meter-long hand dug trench, which was systematically sampled at 1-meter intervals, returned an average of 0.33 grams per tonne gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.LuckyMinerals.com, contact Francois Perron, CEO, at 866-924-6484 or by email at investors@LuckyMinerals.com.

