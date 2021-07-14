Anzeige
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 
Frankfurt
14.07.21
09:01 Uhr
1,970 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.07.2021
Arix Bioscience PLC: Imara announces pricing of public offering

DJ Imara announces pricing of public offering 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Imara announces pricing of public offering 
14-Jul-2021 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Imara announces pricing of public offering 
 
LONDON, 14 July 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix", LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in 
and building breakthrough biotech companies, notes that its portfolio company Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), has announced 
the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock at a public offering 
price of USD6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of USD50 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering 
expenses. The offering is expected to close on 16 July 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. All shares are 
being offered by Imara. In addition, Imara has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase 
up to USD7.5 million of additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts 
and commissions. 
 
Arix has agreed to invest USD8.0 million (GBP5.8 million[1]) in the offering to retain a stake of approximately 9.0% in 
Imara (amounting to 2,344,072 ordinary shares). 
 
The announcement can be accessed on Imara's website at https://ir.imaratx.com/press-releases and full text of the 
announcement from Imara is contained below. 
 
 
[ENDS] 
For more information on Arix, please contact: 
 
Arix Bioscience plc 
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations 
+44 (0)20 7290 1072 
charlotte@arixbioscience.com 
 
Optimum Strategic Communications 
Mary Clark, Manel Mateus 
+44 (0)20 3922 1906 
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com 
 
About Arix Bioscience plc 
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech 
companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences. 
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate 
their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth 
phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 
 
Imara Announces Pricing of Public Offering 
BOSTON, July 13, 2021 -- Imara Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company 
dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic 
disorders of hemoglobin, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of shares of 
its common stock at a public offering price of USD6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of USD50 million, before underwriting 
discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on July 16, 
2021, subject to customary closing conditions. All shares are being offered by the Company. In addition, the Company 
has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to USD7.5 million of additional shares of 
its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. 
Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. 
The shares are being offered by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was filed with the 
Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 1, 2021 and declared effective on April 8, 2021. This 
announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not 
constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be 
unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, 
solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration 
requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. 
The securities referred to in this release are to be offered only by means of the prospectus and prospectus supplement 
that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the 
terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. When 
available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering can be 
obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 
10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, 
Massachusetts, 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at 
syndicate@svbleerink.com. 
About Imara 
Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to 
treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a 
highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying 
treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of 
action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. 
Forward-Looking Statements 
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements 
regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The 
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating 
to the expected closing of the public offering. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," 
"expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar 
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain 
these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements 
as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion 
of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of 
the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the SEC and in other filings that the 
Company makes with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as 
of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, 
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 
Media Contact: 
Marin Bergman 
Ten Bridge Communications 
818-516-2746 
marin@tenbridgecommunications.com 
Investor Contact: 
Michael Gray 
617-835-4061 
mgray@imaratx.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[1] At exchange rate on 13 July 2021 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BD045071 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ARIX 
LEI Code:    213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  117361 
EQS News ID:  1218529 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 14, 2021 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
