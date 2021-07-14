Hire serves to advance Selina's growth strategy as it capitalizes on the strong global demand for flexible work, learn and stay solutions

Selina, the fast-growing hospitality and experiential brand targeting Millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced that veteran marketing executive Elad Nir has joined its leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Nir will leverage his multidisciplinary background as a business manager and marketing expert to oversee, evolve and scale Selina's global marketing and programming functions. He will report directly to Selina's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Rafael Museri.

Nir joins Selina from award-winning online gaming provider 888 Holdings plc (LON: 888), where he served as Vice President and Head of 888poker. As one of 888 Holdings' most senior leaders, he helped the company reach unicorn status while establishing it as one of the world's largest online poker brands with more than 10 million registered users. A results-driven leader and B2C expert, Nir has over 15 years of experience and a superb track record leading business growth, including managing cross-functional teams and using data to drive high-impact customer acquisition and retention strategies. His hire serves to advance Selina's broader growth strategy as it seeks to capitalize on strong and rising global demand for flexible work, learn and stay solutions.

"After considering a number of highly experienced candidates for this important role, it was a strategic decision to bring in an expert from the data and direct marketing field rather than the traditional hospitality industry to advance our long-term business objectives," said Museri. "Elad stood out because of his passion for our mission to inspire meaningful connections, as well as the success he's had converting data into strategies that lower customer acquisition costs while extending lifetime value. His differentiated skillset and unique understanding of how to reach and influence the new generation of travelers that we're targeting will be instrumental in helping to fuel Selina's next chapter of growth."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Nir will manage Selina's Data, Brand, Direct Marketing and Commercial, Product, Destination Strategy, Experiences, and Programming teams, as well as the company's growing Membership and Loyalty programs. This oversight will ensure a consistent, data-driven approach aimed at advancing brand awareness as Selina expands its offerings in existing markets and enters new ones. Today, Selina is one of the largest full-service lifestyle hospitality brands that addresses the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers which, by Selina's estimate, represent more than 40% of travel spend.

"Selina has achieved incredible brand recognition by creating best-in-class destinations and experiences for digital nomads," said Nir. "I could not be more excited to join a company that reaches millions of people each year through its authentic product strategy and is defining the future of accommodation. With the right technologies in place and the synergy between all marketing, growth acquisition, retention and brand functions, we will further establish the Selina as the go-to hospitality brand for new-age travelers."

Prior to joining 888holdings in 2010, Nir was a Senior Business and Strategy Consultant at Danshir, which was acquired by BluePhoenix Solutions. Before this, he served in strategic positions at Omrix Biopharmaceuticals, a Johnson Johnson company, and previously as an IE engineer in Tower Semiconductors. Nir received a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial engineering from Ort Braude College of Engineering.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's fastest growing hospitality brands, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 116 open and secured properties across 20 countries. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

