EQS-News / 15/07/2021 / 09:21 UTC+8 CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2130)CN Logistics Partner with Redress and Tommy Hilfiger on the Takeback Programme[Hong Kong - 15 July 2021] CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), a well-established international logistics solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its partnership with environmental charity Redress to provide support for Tommy Hilfiger, an international fashion brand. Supporting Redress' expanding Take Back Program, CN Logistics will be offering its integrated green logistics solutions for carbon emission consultation, fashion and material recycling, further expanding the customer portfolio of green logistics business, as well as supporting extending the life of fashion garments via the Redress Take Back Program.CN Logistics will sort the recycled clothes collected through the program in warehouses and further process based on their degree of usenessCN Logistics has been devoted to promoting environmental protection and reducing carbon footprints in every process of the logistics supply chain. After the launch of green logistics earlier this year, the Group partnered with Redress to offer integrated logistics service for their recycling programs in Hong Kong and Macau which was recognized by various brand customers. According to the service scope for Tommy Hilfiger, the Group will support Redress to regularly collect used clothes from six locations in Hong Kong through Redress and pre-sort at the delicated warehouse for green logistics, before delivering to Redress for further processing according to their quality and type for reuse via their network of 20+ local charities. The Group believes that the cooperation not only demonstrates that the green logistics solutions are well recognized by international brand customers and can meet their needs for energy conservation and environmental protection, but also help to further promote the Group's environmental protection concept and enhance its external image. As the green logistics solutions are more widely accepted by enterprises, the Group expects to reduce carbon footprints by 7,400 tons by the end of this year, doubling the 3,700 tons reduced during last year.Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of CN Logistics, commented, "I'm more than honored to cooperate with Tommy Hilfiger through Redress to make contributions to the green logistics chain to create social values. Since our establishment, CN Logistics is devoted to creating social value, advocating economic results and pursuing profits while meeting society's needs as much as possible to achieve balanced and diversified development. We understand that fulfilling corporate social responsibility is the key to enhance our competitiveness, which is why we've spared no effort in this regard. In the future, we will continue to strive to promote sustainable development and hope to grow together with all parties of society."The following are the six recycling bin locations for this collaboration: 1. Times Square, Causeway Bay 2. Cityplaza, Taikoo Shing 3. Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui 4. MOKO, Mongkok 5. Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong 6. New Town Plaza, Shatin- End -About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of CN Logistics International Holdings Limited.For enquiries, please contact:DLK Advisory ???? Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 Email: pr@dlkadvisory.comFile: CN Logistics Partner with Redress and Tommy Hilfiger on the Takeback Programme 15/07/2021 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.comImage link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1218971&application_name=news

