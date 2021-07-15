New solution extends payment capabilities for service providers, securing payments on third-party merchant websites and CRMs without compromising PCI DSS compliance

Semafone, the leading provider of data security and compliance solutions for call and contact centers, today announced the launch of Semafone SecureWeb+ which enables outsourced contact centers, in-house customer support, and merchants to make payments on behalf of others via third-party websites. With the addition of Semafone SecureWeb+customer service professionals are able to take secure, simplified Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant transactions across different web applications.

Using Semafone SecureWeb+, outsourced service providers (OSPs) and business process outsourcers (BPOs) will be able to complete payment interactions seamlessly and securely. For businesses that support one-to-one customer engagement and sales opportunities, Semafone SecureWeb+ provides agents with the ability to act as an extension of their clients with a single, secure step enabling them to utilize different web applications to upsell and cross sell adding more value to every transaction. Whether it's a travel agent helping a customer add on hotel and transportation services to a booking or insurance companies updating policies to include warranties or earthquake extensions, agents can easily support additional transactions from multiple sites with Semafone SecureWeb+.

"Today, customers expect a modern, frictionless experience and don't want to be passed around from agent to agent across different channels," said Gary E. Barnett, Chief Executive Officer, Semafone. "With the integration of Semafone SecureWeb+, OSP and BPO contact center agents will regain control over the payment applications being used and eliminate the challenges of toggling between tools and calls to complete payments for customers. Semafone SecureWeb+ empowers third-party merchants to seamlessly and confidently make PCI DSS compliant payments on behalf of their customers."

Semafone's SecureWeb+ acts as an extension of Cardprotect Voice+, allowing agents to utilize the secure telephone payment solution to provide a seamless customer experience. The addition of Semafone SecureWeb+ allows outsourcing partners to look and operate as an extension of their clients, while protecting agents from exposure to sensitive data and mitigating any risk to the contact center. In addition, merchants are descoped for PCI DSS compliance, while supporting a diversification of their service offering to their customers via third-party websites. The solution cuts through the complexity of modern service interactions and protects clients and consumers by removing the risks associated with storing sensitive data.

With this solution, the end customer is provided with a truly frictionless experience. As a customer's payment card details are inserted from Cardprotect Voice+ via dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) masking onto specified website payment pages, sensitive card data entered into the secure web browser cannot be copied, viewed in the browser code, or captured in a screenshot. By shielding payment information from call and screen recordings, Semafone SecureWeb+ protects consumer data from being seen or heard by the agent. The solution also protects the reputation of service providers and third-party merchants.

Semafone SecureWeb+ is ideal for organizations looking for a quick and customizable implementation, designed to initiate and strengthen customer relations. Organizations utilizing SecureWeb+ can configure as many third-party websites as they need for successful business operations, as well as virtually every payment service provider (PSP). With the addition of Semafone SecureWeb+, organizations can be confident in their ability to deliver strong security for both their commercial partners and their customer base.

For more information on Semafone, please visit: www.semafone.com.

About Semafone

Semafone provides secure cloud, hybrid and on-premises solutions to contact centers and all businesses accepting payments. In a digital world that has transitioned to remote work environments, its award-winning payment solutions enable organizations to collect personal data securely across all channels including the telephone, webchat, social media, email, SMS, QR codes and more. Through Semafone's patented data capture methods, sensitive information such as payment card or bank details and personally identifiable information (PII), including social security numbers, are collected directly from the customer for processing. This data capture method prevents PII from entering the business and IT infrastructure, protecting against the risk of fraud and the associated reputational damage, ensuring compliance with industry regulations such as PCI DSS. Semafone's suite of solutions creates a seamless, omnichannel experience that increases sales conversion rates and boosts customer loyalty, while simplifying compliance.

Founded in 2009, the company now supports customers in 26 countries on five continents. Semafone is vertically agnostic and its extensive customer base includes companies such as Amica Mutual Insurance, British Sky Broadcasting, BT Group, and Sutter Health.

As a recognized global leader in secure voice transactions, Semafone's technology is integrated with over 30 Payment Service Providers. Semafone has achieved the leading security and payment certifications: ISO 27001:2013, UK Cyber Essentials certification, PA-DSS certification for its Cardprotect payment solution, PCI DSS Level 1 Service Provider, registered Visa Level 1 Merchant Agent and Mastercard Site Data Protection (SDP) Compliant Registered Service Provider. To learn more, visit www.semafone.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005228/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Emily White

PAN Communications for Semafone

semafone@pancomm.com

212-385-9783