Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2021) - Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) (FSE: D84) ("Maitri" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated July 2, 2021, it has completed the acquisition of Round Hill Health Partners dba Bloom Health Partners ("Bloom"). Maitri also announces two new incoming board members who are proven new category leaders: Dr. Nimisha Kalia and John Garcia.

Dr. Nimisha Kalia is currently Chief Medical Officer at GE Corporate. She is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Occupational Medicine, and Public Health and General Preventive Medicine. Among her many achievements, Dr. Kalia held academic appointments at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the Dell Medical School, University of Texas at Austin. She has numerous peer-reviewed publications including return on investment for onsite clinics. She has also consulted on occupational medicine programs for academic hospital systems, Fortune 500 corporations and for international clients in India and China.

John Garcia is an accomplished senior executive who spent 32 years in the telecom industry. As the 40th employee of Sprint Wireless, Mr. Garcia held pivotal roles and oversaw significant growth as SVP-Sales, Chief Marketing Officer and President of Wireless. After retiring from Sprint, he engaged in several strategic consulting projects. Highlights include YRC, the nation's largest less than truckload (LTL) carrier; VRide, a nationwide commuter van service augmenting local commuter services and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals' highly innovative digital health roadmap.

Current directors Hon. Tony Clement and Dr. Sam Pillersdorf will step down from their current board roles and join Maitri's advisory board.

"We're pleased to announce the closing of our acquisition of Bloom," said Andrew Morton, Maitri CEO. "Both the Maitri and Bloom teams performed exceptionally in this closing and confirmed my confidence in our capabilities. We want to thank the Hon. Tony Clement and Dr. Sam Pillersdorf for the great work they've done as directors. We're thrilled that they will continue as advisors as we welcome Dr. Kalia and Mr. Garcia to our board of directors. Our company is well equipped to succeed as a leader in testing, health-tech and occupational health."

"The Bloom team is excited to join forces with Maitri," said Abbas Khan, Bloom Health co-founder. "Our collective teams will bring service and science together in a new way, to deliver a next generation healthcare ecosystem for our clients."

About Maitri Health Technologies

Maitri Health Technologies Corp. (CSE: MTEC) (FSE: D84) is a global platform for healthcare security. Our mission is to enhance safety and quality of life by keeping organizations and economies running. Maitri offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and create strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes. For more information: https://maitrihealth.ca/

About Bloom Health

Bloom Health is a trusted occupational health and safety service provider, offering a network of top healthcare professionals and integrated laboratories for Fortune 500 companies, Hollywood productions and major sporting and music events. Bloom Health's mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. For more information, visit www.bloomhealthpartners.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

