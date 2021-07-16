Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - Montreal-based Dynacor Gold Mines (TSX: DNG) (OTC Pink: DNGDF) has reported its unaudited gold sales as at June 30, 2021. Sales for the month of June came in at US$14.5 million, with the average selling price of US$1,815 per ounce, down slightly from the US$1,873 received in May. Sales for the second quarter ending June 30 were US$42.7 million, representing Dynacor's best quarter of sales for the year.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Dynacor" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/1_vj9j8zg1/Dynacor-Gold-reports-first-half-gold-sales-of-US836-million-from-ore-processing-in-Peru

With total gold sales of US$83.6 million for the first 6 months, the company is comfortably ahead of management's posted sales guidance of US$150 million for 2021, and on course for a record-breaking year, based on an average price of US$1,850 per ounce. The company will release its second quarter financials on August 16, 2021.

In February, the company replaced the CDN$0.015 quarterly dividend with a monthly dividend of CDN$0.005, which was recently increased by 33 percent to US$0.0067 monthly or approximately CDN$0.08 annually.

Strategically located minutes off the Pan American Highway in Peru, Dynacor is a significant processor of gold ore purchased from artisanal miners and the small-scale mining industry or "ASM" in Peru.

The company recently completed the expansion of its Veta Dorada ore processing plant. This expansion, budgeted at $1.8 million, was funded through internally generated cash flow, and will enable Dynacor to increase production, improve cost efficiencies, create jobs and elevate the company to top spot as Peru's largest purchaser and processer of gold ore from the artisanal and small-scale mining community.

Dynacor, a founding partner in the PX IMPACT® gold program, produces environmental and socially responsive gold. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors pay a small premium for this gold which provides direct investment to develop health and education projects for the artisanal and small-scale miner's communities.

With decades of experience in Peru, the company intends to expand its processing operations to other jurisdictions. It also owns the advanced stage Tumipampa gold exploration property in south central Peru's Apurimac department.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.dynacor.com, or contact the company at 514-393-9000 ext 230 or by email at investors@dynacor.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/90433