ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: AAC - End of stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan

01 July 2021

Accor Acquisition Company

Accor Acquisition Company today announces the details of the stabilization transactions carried out in connection with its private placement and listing on the professional segment of Euronext Paris as well as the partial exercise of the over-allotment option.

Accor Acquisition Company has received notification that Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, has undertaken stabilization activities (as defined under Article 3.2.(d)), of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") in relation to the first admission to trading on the compartiment professionel of Euronext Paris of securities pursuant to the prospectus approved by the AMF under number no. 21-180.

Issuer: Accor Acquisition Company Securities: Actions de préférence stipulées rachetables assorties de bons de souscription d'actions ordinaires de la Société rachetables (ISIN :

FR0014003PZ3) Market : Euronext Paris, Compartiment Professionel Stabilisation Manager: Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE

The stabilization period began on 01 June 2021 and ended on 01 July 2021.

Pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing the Market Abuse Regulation with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Accor Acquisition Company, on the basis of the information disclosed by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, hereby communicates the data relating to the stabilization activities undertaken by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE as stabilization agent.

For each of the dates during which stabilization transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows:

Execution Date Lowest Price (EUR) Highest Price (EUR) Trading Venues 1 June 2021 9.79 10.00 PARE 2 June 2021 9.85 9.95 GSEI, PARE 3 June 2021 9.89 9.90 PARE 4 June 2021 9.89 9.89 PARE 8 June 2021 9.95 9.95 GSEI, PARE 9 June 2021 9.99 9.99 PARE 10 June 2021 9.90 9.90 PARE

In addition, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, acting as stabilizing manager, acting on its own and on behalf of the Joint Bookrunners, exercised in part the over-allotment option to purchase 202,143 additional Units from Accor Acquisition Company, at the private placement offering price of €10.00 per Unit corresponding to a total amount of approximately €2.02 million.

As a result, the total number of Units offered in the private placement amounts to 27,702,143 Units, thereby increasing the total offering size to approximately €277.02 million.

In addition, consequently to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option Accor Acquisition Company will buy back a proportionate number of Founder Units and Founder Shares so that Accor will own approximately 23.5% of the share capital[1] of the Company and approximately 25.0% of the voting rights.

The Market Shares and the Market Warrants will detach on 07 July 2021 and will trade separately starting at 9.00am CET on the same day on the professional segment of the regulated market of Euronext Paris, under the symbols AAC and AACW, respectively.

This press release is issued also on behalf of Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3, of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities or investment advice in any jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

This press release is not a prospectus but an advertisement provided for information purposes only. It does not constitute and should not be deemed to constitute an offer to the public of securities by Accor Acquisition Company ("AAC"), nor a solicitation of the public relating to an offer of any kind whatsoever in any country, including France.

A prospectus (the "Prospectus") has been approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on 26 May 2021 under no. 21-180 solely for the purpose of listing of the AAC securities on the professional segment (compartiment professionnel) of the regulated market of Euronext Paris. A copy of the Prospectus is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) and on AAC's website (www.accoracquisitioncompany.com) and may be obtained free of charge from AAC. The Prospectus includes a detailed description of AAC, including a section describing certain risk factors relating to AAC and the offering. Potential investors should review the risk factors described in the Prospectus.

Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this press release except on the basis of the information contained in the Prospectus.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes into possession of this press release must inform him or herself of and comply with any such restrictions.

These materials are not an offer for sale of AAC shares and warrants in the United States or in any other jurisdiction and they may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. AAC securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. AAC does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the shares in the United States.

The release, publication or distribution of these materials in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons in such jurisdictions into which they are released, published or distributed, should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

[1] Including the Units bought back as part of the stabilization and that will be held in treasury upon settlement of the over-allotment option

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xplvk5aXYmicx3JtZMmWl2aXnJxpm5KYbmGeyZOdlZfGnG2SnJdnaJnJZnBhl2ps

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-70256-aac-end-of-stabilisation-notice.pdf